Jose Berrios picked to replace injured teammate on AL All-Star team

Jose Berrios is going to the All-Star Game after all.

Initially left off the American League team for the July 9 game in Cleveland, the Twins top starter was added to the roster on Wednesday to replace teammate Jake Odorizzi after he was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a blister on his pitching hand.

Cleveland bound! Brandon Lowe, José Berríos and Xander Bogaerts have been named to the AL All-Star team to replace Tommy La Stella, Jake Odorizzi and Hunter Pence. pic.twitter.com/auje8n9MTt — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2019

Berrios, who also was an AL All-Star in 2018, is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 starts this season. The righthander pitched a scoreless inning and gave up one walk in the American League’s 8-6 victory over the National League last year at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Twins, who still only have two All-Stars on the actual team, could have had another player added but MLB decided to go with Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts as injury replacements for Texas designated hitter Hunter Pence (groin) and Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella (shin bruise).