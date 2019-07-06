Kyle Gibson to start Sunday, but don’t expect him to last long

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins will start righthander Kyle Gibson’s in their series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday — the last game before the All-Star break — but his outing will be shorter than usual.

Gibson, who is 8-4 with a 4.13 ERA in 17 games and 16 starts this season, will be used in what essentially will be a bullpen game.

So how long will Gibson pitch?

“That’s probably something that we know but we probably wouldn’t exactly want to say,” Baldelli said after revealing the plan. “To be honest. To be very frank. Gibby’s going to start. We don’t really actually even have any firm plan as far as how many pitches or innings he’s going to throw. But we’re going to throw a number of guys.”

The Twins also plan to bring up lefty Devin Smeltzer and it’s likely he will pitch as well. Smeltzer has started two games for the Twins this year, going 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two starts, but has spent the majority of the season in the minor leagues.