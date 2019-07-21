Matt Magill trade closes the door on another reliever’s time in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have traded hard-throwing reliever Matt Magill to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations, according to someone familiar with the transaction.

Magill had a 4.45 ERA in 28 1/3 innings with the Twins this season, and walks and untimely home runs probably did him in as much as anything.

Trading Magill closes the loop on the third of three relievers that the Twins recently designated for assignment or release. Adalberto Mejia was claimed off waivers by the Angels; the Twins traded Mike Morin to the Phillies for cash considerations; and now Magill is off the Seattle for the same type of return. The dollar figures are not made public but generally they’re a relatively small fee.

The Twins, in other words, aren’t getting rich off these deals.

The fact that Minnesota faced a roster crunch and made them get rid of three relievers for whom they once had high hopes is telling. It’s go time in the A.L. Central, with the Cleveland Indians closing the gap to just 3 games — and there’s no time to tinker the way there might have been earlier in April. If the Twins believed there was still something there for Mejia, for example, they just ran out of runway. And now the Angels, Phillies and Mariners will get to add an interesting reliever with the hope of getting more out of him than the Twins did.