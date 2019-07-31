Twins trade deadline blog: The latest on Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler

The options for potential front-line starting pitching continue to dwindle as the Major League trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m. today. Marcus Stroman (to Mets) and Trevor Bauer (to Reds) already have been moved and now the Mets have pulled Noah Syndergaard off the market.

The Twins, who are in need of starting pitching help, have made calls on numerous pitchers. The Mets reportedly asked about getting top prospects Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff in Syndergaard talks and also investigated the availability of center fielder Byron Buxton.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that news this morning, adding that the Mets are in discussions with nine teams about righthanded starter Zack Wheeler. Wheeler will be a free agent after this season.

#Mets still fielding calls from 9 teams on Wheeler. They have a price. If met, he will be traded. There remains a decent chance of that. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

There was speculation after the Reds obtained Bauer in a three-team trade with Cleveland and San Diego on Tuesday night that Cincinnati might turn around trade the righthander.

The Twins acquired reliever Sergio Romo from the Marlins on Saturday — he pitched an inning against his former team on Tuesday night in the Twins’ victory in Miami — but they certainly could use more both in the rotation and bullpen.

The issue is that the clock is ticking and there are several teams (Yankees, Astros, Braves, Dodgers, Twins, etc.) still looking for pitching.