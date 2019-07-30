Power move: Twins’ rival gets 49 home runs but gives up Trevor Bauer

The Cleveland Indians traded starting pitcher Trevor Bauer on Tuesday night, but they also got back 49 home runs in the process of making a three-team trade that included Cincinnati and San Diego.

The Indians, who fell three games behind the Twins in the AL Central on Tuesday, got outfielders Yasiel Puig from the Reds and Franmil Reyes from the Padres, according to ESPN. Cleveland also will get lefthander Logan Allen (from Padres); outfielder prospect Taylor Trammell will go from the Reds to the Padres. The Major League trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Puig, who had 22 home runs and 60 RBIs in 99 games for the Reds, remained in Cincinnati’s game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday and ended up being involved in a benches-clearing brawl in the ninth inning. He was one of eight players ejected and likely is subject to a suspension. Reyes, who is 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, had 27 home runs and 46 RBIs in 98 games with San Diego.

Cleveland traded Bauer despite being 2.5 games up in the AL wild card race. The Indians lost, 2-0, to Houston on Tuesday, while the Twins beat Miami, 2-1.

This is the second surprising trade of a coveted pitcher as the trade deadline approaches. On Sunday, the Mets (50-55) acquired Marcus Stroman from Toronto, despite being 11.5 games out of first place in the NL East. New York also is six games back in the wild card race. The Reds (49-56), like the Mets, are second-to-last in their division and are seven games back in the NL Central. Cincinnati is seven games back in the wild card race.

Bauer, 28, is under team control through the 2020 season and was 9-8 with a 3.97 ERA for the Indians this season.

Meanwhile, the Indians announced they plan to activate righthanded pitcher Danny Salazar from the 60-day injured list before Thursday’s game and start him that day against Houston. Salazar, 29, will be making his first big-league appearance in nearly two years after undergoing shoulder surgery.