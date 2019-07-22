Twins call up two pitchers to lengthen bullpen, but it will cost them a big bat

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Monday added two pitchers to fortify the pitching reserves in advance of an important home series against the Yankees.

Cody Stashak and Lewis Thorpe have been added to the roster. To make room on the 25-man roster, the Twins optioned Zack Littell and put C.J. Cron back on the 10-day Injured List (thumb).

The Twins spent the weekend with only seven relievers in the bullpen and, for now, it will stay that way. However, some of the names will change.

Stashak, 25 years old and right-handed, has been called up from Triple-A Rochester after righty Zack Littell was sent to the Red Wings following the Twins’ 7-6 victory over Oakland on Sunday. Littell gave up back-to-back home runs in the Twins’ loss to Oakland on Saturday but he struck out Matt Chapman on Sunday.

Stashak was 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 19 appearances at Double-A Pensacola to start the season, and had a 5-0 record and 1.61 ERA in 12 appearances (two starts) at Rochester. Stashak has struck out 71 hitters and walked only nine in 50 2/3 innings for Pensacola and Rochester. He had 31 strikeouts and four walks in 22.1 innings. Stashak was not on the Twins’ 40-man roster so he will need to be added. That will leave the Twins with three open spots on the 40-man.

For Littell, it looks like he was a victim of circumstances to an extent, after being asked to pitch 3 days in a row on a bullpen that needed at least one addition.

Cron’s injury is somewhat concerning, given that the Twins thought they’d be past the thumb injury once they activated him from the IL shortly after the All-Star break.

The other news of note is that Byron Buxton continues to sit on the IL, it appears, after he experienced concussion symptoms diving for a ball last Saturday. Buxton went through a baseball workout before Sunday’s game and has been eligible to be activated for a couple days now, but the Twins are not ready to activate the speedy centerfielder.