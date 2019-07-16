Twins add two big bats back to the lineup; Byron Buxton on 7-day concussion list

The Twins added a pair of big bats back to their lineup ahead of Tuesday’s game with the Mets, but it comes with a cost.

C.J. Cron (thumb) and Eddie Rosario (ankle) are back in the lineup, Rocco Baldelli said, as the Twins activated both players from the Injured List.

The Twins’ offense figures to get a boost by adding Rosario and Cron back into the lineup. Only Max Kepler has more home runs than Rosario (20) and Cron (17).

To make room on the 25-man roster, Byron Buxton was put on the 7-day concussion list, Baldelli said, and the club has designated reliever Mike Morin for assignment or release. Morin’s DFA brings the Twins’ roster to 37 players, with roughly 2 weeks to go before the trade deadline. Still, Baldelli said the decision was incredibly difficult, and added that he has no doubt Morin will be pitching in the big leagues somewhere again.

Buxton’s injury is far more concerning for Twins fans, not just because of his importance in the outfield, but because concussions come with so many unknowns. The Twins haven’t termed Buxton’s injury a “concussion” — Baldelli stopped short by saying that the lightning-fast centerfielder was experiencing concussion symptoms.

“We’re not going to mess around really in any way,” Baldelli said. “The health of Buck is the most important thing. I think it’s something that’s already resolving itself in some ways, but … this is the right move.”

“I think we’re going to have a pretty good idea in the next couple of days of where he’s at. … We need to take the time to see how he’s doing,” Baldelli said.

Still, watching the slow-motion replay of Buxton’s face slamming into the ground, after he made a terrific diving catch, is unpleasant. Buxton was at Target Field on Tuesday but did not speak with the media and clearly was not ready to play Tuesday night.