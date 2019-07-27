Twins acquire much-needed bullpen help in trade with Marlins

The Twins took a step to strengthen their bullpen on Saturday evening by acquiring veteran righthander Sergio Romo from the Miami Marlins. The Twins also will get righthanded starter Chris Vallimont (at Single-A) and a player to be named, while sending Double-A first baseman Lewin Diaz to the Marlins.

The Twins, whose lead over Cleveland in the AL Central is down to one game after Minnesota lost to the White Sox and the Indians beat Kansas City on Saturday, have been aggressively pursuing both starting pitching and relief help with the Major League trade deadline set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Twins will finish their four-game series Sunday in Chicago and Romo is expected to join his new team for that game. The Twins will then have an off day Monday before opening a three-games series on Tuesday against the Marlins in Miami.

The 36-year-old Romo is in his 12th big-league season and first with the Marlins. He has served as Miami’s closer and was 2-0 with 17 saves and a 3.58 ERA after going 3-4 with 25 saves and a 4.14 ERA with Tampa Bay last season. Romo also started five games for the Rays in the opener role.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is familiar with Romo from their time together in Tampa Bay. Baldelli was on the Rays’ coaching staff last season. “I know he’s ultra-competitive, he wants the ball, he’s scared of nothing,” Baldelli said after Saturday’s game. “I think everyone knows him as a pitcher. He’s been around for a very long time, he’s had a very successful career, he’s pitched in some big, big spots. Once you get a chance to know him you can see how he’s had success in those spots.”

Romo began his major league career in 2008 with the San Francisco Giants and had a career-high 38 saves and made the National League All-Star team in 2013. Romo played on three World Series championship teams in San Francisco (2010, 2012, 2014) — he closed out the final game of the 2012 World Series in the bottom of the 10th inning by getting Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera looking at strike three to give San Francisco a sweep — and has been in the playoffs four times. He has a 3-1 record with four saves and a 3.09 ERA in the postseason.

Romo, who will be a free agent after this season, will be counted on to join lefthander Taylor Rogers as the Twins’ top two relievers.

Diaz was hitting .309/.348/.602 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 32 games at Pensacola this season. Vallimont was 2-3 with a 3.50 ERA in six starts for the Jupiter Hammerheads of the High-A Florida State League.

The Twins made a move to replace Diaz on Pensacola’s roster by promoting top-prospect Royce Lewis to the Southern League team. Lewis, a shortstop, was hitting .238/.289/.376 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 94 games at Single-A Fort Myers.