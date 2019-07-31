Twins trade for Giants reliever Sam Dyson ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Twins have added reliever Sam Dyson from the San Francisco Giants ahead of Wednesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, the Twins announced Wednesday.

Dyson, 31, is a right-handed reliever having a nice year for the Giants. He’s got a 2.47 ERA for San Francisco in 51 innings this year. Reports have not yet said the return to the Giants.

He’s making $5 million this season and one more season of team control after this one.

So the Trade Deadline came and went and the Twins made two separate moves to upgrade the relief corps. Sergio Romo and Sam Dyson are under-the-radar additions, but both were having strong seasons for their respective teams.

Now, the Twins’ bullpen adds two late-inning options to pair up with Taylor Rogers, and appears to have not made a significant splurge spending spree in prospects. The reported return to San Francisco in the Dyson trade is outfielder Jaylin Davis, pitcher Kai-Wei Teng, and rookie-ball pitcher Prelander Berroa.