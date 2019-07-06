Say it ain’t so: Twins potential trade target takes line drive off pitching arm

The Twins might have won their game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, but there’s a chance they suffered a significant loss on Saturday night.

That’s when Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner — a trade target of several teams, including the Twins — was removed after two innings against the Cardinals after taking a line drive off his pitching (left) arm in the first inning in San Francisco.

Bumgarner, 29, stayed in the game immediately after being hit in the arm but, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, his elbow became “really swollen,” and the Giants opted to pull Bumgarner as a result. The extent of Bumgarner’s injury wasn’t immediately known. He gave up one run, four hits and struck out two.

Madison Bumgarner is exiting in the top of the third inning after being hit by a comebacker in the first. His left elbow was really swollen. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 7, 2019

The veteran will be a free agent after this season and the last-place Giants are certain to move him before the July 31 trade deadline. That is if he’s healthy enough to contribute to a contender, such as the Twins.