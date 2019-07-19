The case for trading Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis is one of the best prospects in baseball.

He has power and speed, plays a premium position, is mature beyond his years, and had a phenomenal 2018. Last year, he hit .292/.352/.451 and made it to High-A at age 19. He’s struggled this year—an oblique injury cost him nearly all of spring training—hitting .234/.288/.363, but a bad first half shouldn’t do much to drop his overall stock (FanGraphs ranks him as the No. 2 prospect in baseball). Lewis projects as a superstar—a five tool shortstop who could be one of the most valuable players on the Twins for years to come.

The Twins’ front office has given no indication they would trade Lewis, other than saying they’ll listen to offers for any player. He’s the type of prospect you don’t deal unless presented with an overwhelming offer.

Just for fun, though, let’s do a thought experiment. What’s the argument for trading Royce Lewis? I’ll lay it out as best I can here. Feel free to rip me to shreds in the comments.

Middle infield depth

Minnesota is stacked in the infield. Shortstop Jorge Polanco—who plays the same position as Lewis—was just signed to a long-term contract, and it’s paying off for the Twins. Polanco is putting up great offensive numbers, and started in the all-star game.

The bat, of course, was never the issue with Polanco. There were real questions about his ability to stick defensively at shortstop, but he’s answered most of those this season. Thanks in part to a switch from throwing overhand to sidearm, Polanco’s been at least a league-average defensive shortstop this year. He doesn’t have great range, but the prevalence of shifting has made that less of a concern. He’s making routine plays, showing the arm strength necessary to throw out runners from deep in the hole, and decreased his errors.

Polanco is currently fourth in the league among position players in bWAR (4.1). At 25, he’s just entering his prime, and is under team control through at least 2023, with options for 2024 and 2025. Simply put, Polanco appears to be the shortstop of the present and future.

Where does that leave Lewis? If Polanco continues to produce at or near this level, Lewis would likely have to switch to second base. If the Twins deem Lewis the better defender, Polanco could move. Either way, the value of one of them goes down significantly by switching to a less valuable defensive position.

Then there’s Luis Arraez. Arraez has burst onto the scene this year, slashing .380/.442/.500 in his first 113 big league plate appearances, and taking consistently great at-bats (the walk he took against Edwin Diaz on Tuesday was truly incredible). Those numbers likely aren’t sustainable, but he’s a career .331 hitter in the minors and has risen into a starting role on a first-place team at 22. It’s hard not to view Arraez as the 2B of the future right now.

In Triple-A, the Twins also have Nick Gordon, who was a consensus top-100 prospect last season and is currently slashing .287/.329/.447. Just 23, Gordon projects as a solid big league player. Further down the line is Wander Javier in Cedar Rapids, the No. 6 prospect in the organization. Javier’s struggling this season, but has a high ceiling.

In other words, the Twins have two young, controllable middle infielders already doing big things in the majors (Polanco, Arraez), a third (Gordon) who is big league ready, and another top prospect one level below Lewis. Trading Lewis would be trading from a position of strength.

The return

Brusdar Graterol and Jordan Balazovic—the top two pitching prospects in the organization—could serve as the top prizes in packages to get pitching. Gordon, Trevor Larnach, and Brent Rooker could be nice complementary pieces. None of them are valued nearly as highly as Lewis.

I’d argue that Lewis, on his own, could bring back a return similar to what the Twins would get by packaging Graterol and Larnach together, the No. 3 and 4 prospects in the organization. Lewis might be enough to get someone like Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, or Trevor Bauer—top flight starters with team control beyond this year. If the Twins packaged Lewis with, say, Balazovic, they’d have the ability to pull off a blockbuster trade that could net multiple top-end pitchers.

Lewis, in other words, is unique as a trade chip in that he has the ability to bring back an elite pitcher in a one-for-one swap. With the possible exception of Alex Kirilloff, every other prospect in the organization would have to be part of a package to fetch arms of that quality.

All-in year

Is this an all-in year for the Twins? Many say no. The window, after all, is only beginning to open. The Twins’ core is just hitting their prime, and with the A.L. Central mostly in rebuild mode, it should be Minnesota’s division to win for the next three years (though the Indians may have something to say about that this year and the White Sox are on the rise). Thad Levine suggested recently that the Twins are a year ahead of schedule in terms of their standing in the division.

I don’t see it that way. Despite the recent downswing, things have essentially lined up perfectly this season for the Twins. Cleveland’s had major injury issues, and the rest of the Central is mediocre (Chicago) to horrible (Kansas City, Detroit). Houston is on par with the Twins, in terms of record and run differential. Oakland, and Boston are good but not great. Only the Yankees, in my view, have a clearly superior team to the Twins right now.

These kinds of years don’t come around often, and when they do, it’s incumbent on the front office to take advantage. The Twins have been one of the top two teams in the American League all year, avoided major injuries (they’ve had a lot of injuries lately, but they’ve all been minor to this point), and play in a weak division. Yes, there should be more opportunities in the next few years, but why should that preclude them from going for it this year? The division may never be this bad, and they may never avoid a major injury to a star player the way they have so far this season–assuming Byron Buxton comes back soon. Waiting around for everything to align perfectly before you pounce risks wasting opportunities that may not come again.

Trading Royce Lewis would be a big blow to the farm system, and there’s a lot of inherent risk in giving up a potential superstar. But, Lewis plays a position in which the Twins already have budding stars, and would bring back the pitching help they need to make a legitimate run at a championship that, for the first time in a decade, is within their reach.