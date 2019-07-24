Twins DFA Blake Parker, option Kohl Stewart to make room for 2 new arms

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Wednesday made two transactions to add reinforcements to a tired out bullpen.

They selected the contract of Carlos Torres and recalled Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester. To make room on the 25-man roster, the team optioned Kohl Stewart and designated Blake Parker for assignment or release.

Parker is the fourth pitcher in recent weeks to get DFA’d. He struggled in Tuesday’s heavyweight bout of a boxing match — er, baseball game. He surrendered 4 earned runs and only recorded one out in a game the Twins eventually lost 14-12 in 10 innings.

The Twins signed Parker over the winter to a $1.8 million contract after he’d been let go by the Angels. Parker had stretches of success in Anaheim but he lost the closer’s role with the club and later, his job. The Twins picked him up and considered him the biggest outside acquisition to improve its relief corps this winter.

Now, before the trade deadline, Parker is gone and the Twins are looking to pick up the pieces in the ‘pen. Parker finished his Twins tenure with a 4.21 ERA in 36 1/3 innings, including his rough 1/3 of an inning against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Manager Rocco Baldelli expressed remorse that the Twins had to make the move for new pitching. “We know [the decisions] are not fun and these are very challenging times,” Baldelli said, likely referring to Minnesota’s frantic search for bullpen coverage.

Coincidentally or not, the shakeup of the reliever group comes with the July 31 trade deadline on the immediate horizon. If the Twins have determined that the current group is not enough to get the job done in the regular season — or, certainly, in October — then the front office has a week to acquire more talent in the form of trades. The clock is ticking.