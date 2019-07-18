Twins Gchat: Do you care about trade targets with team control vs. “rentals”?

@DerekWetmore: All right, so all the talk seemingly has been about Madison Bumgarner. But we know there are a dozen (or more) other tempting trade targets for the Twins, some of which I actually like a lot more than MadBum. Let me ask you. Does the recent report — that the Twins are primarily focused on players with more years of control — does that line up with how you’d approach this trade deadline?
@PhilMackey: If only someone had a list of Twins pitcher trade targets, in order, that the Twins should consider trading for…. OH WAIT!
1. Felipe Vazquez (Closer for the Pirates … He’s 27 … All-Star the last two years … Under contract for 2.5 more years … DOMINANT and left-handed)
2. Will Smith (Closer for the Giants … Straight up rental … One of the best lefty relievers in MLB – and the Twins NEED another lefty… Will Smith and Taylor Rogers can get both out)
3. Kirby Yates (closer for the Padres … Has 30 saves already + a 1.15 ERA … Has been possibly the most dominant reliever in MLB the last two years … 1.5 years of team control … Comes from the Rays pipeline of pitching development … 32 and has never pitched in a playoff game)
4. Marcus Stroman (1.5 years of team control … He’s in his prime … He’s pitched several playoff games and World Baseball Classic … Instantly gives you a great playoff rotation)
5. Madison Bumgarner (We all know the story here … Strictly a 3-month rental … One of the greatest postseason pitchers in baseball history … Not the same guy anymore – but that’s OK)
6. Sean Doolittle (when healthy – one of the best relievers in baseball + he wears rec specs … Closing games for the Nationals, who are currently 5 games over .500 … not sure they’d even trade him at this point)
7. Ken Giles (1.5 years of team control … Having the best season of his career … Has pitched in the biggest games you can possibly pitch in … Elbow makes me nervous … Also worth noting he’s been TERRIBLE in the playoffs)
8. Shane Greene (1.5 years of team control)
9. Trevor Bauer (probably won’t happen)
10. Brad Hand (probably won’t happen)
DW: Do you mean in reverse order? LOL. Just messing with you.
Give me Brad Hand and/or Trevor Bauer. Noah Syndergaard. Kirby Yates and Will Smith. To be honest, MadBum doesn’t even do that much for me, unless a) he costs you little; and b) he’s not your only move. I think this club could you a think BIG move, and a hedge-your-bets move. I definitely think that they’ll acquire a lefty reliever, and they should be aiming at the top of the pitching staff with either 1 or 2 more moves.
Based on your list, it doesn’t look like you care if it’s a long-term asset (Thor) vs. a 2019 piece (MadBum) … Is that true?
On MadBum vs. Syndergaard, I’d be banking on MadBum costing considerably less but still helping just as much in 2019. Syndergaard absolutely will cost Royce Lewis or Alex Kirilloff, and I think there are several available starters and relievers — even some with multiple years of team control — that help you nearly as much without costing your No. 1 or No. 2 prospect.
That said, if the Twins elected to trade Kirilloff for Syndergaard, I would applaud them. That’s the type of move the Terry Ryan front offices never made.
DW: I’m not trading Kirilloff. Even though I disagree that Bumgarner helps almost as much. Not for me. For me, in terms of talent+current ability, there are a few guys that stand head and shoulders above the rest of the field, and that’s guys like Trevor Bauer (1+ team control), Noah Syndergaard (2+ team control) and Matthew Boyd maybe (3+ team control). Your Zach Wheelers and even your MadBums, they’re just not on that top shelf. (I used to have my eyes on Luis Castillo [4+ team control] but well, now he’s an All-Star, everybody knows he’s good and the Reds are self-proclaimed buyers.)
To be clear, there’s a difference between a hold-off-Cleveland trade and a win-the-World-Series trade.
I go back and forth on the Indians. They’re a good club, but if their window to win a World Series is shut, game theory might argue in favor of trading valuable pieces right now to maximize return. On the other hand, how long are you going to have Francisco Lindor+Corey Kluber+Trevor Bauer+OK, let’s be honest, that whole starting rotation? That timeline is finite so I guess from that standpoint, it’s hard to see them selling in any meaningful way.