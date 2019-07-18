Twins Gchat: Do you care about trade targets with team control vs. “rentals”?

@PhilMackey: If only someone had a list of Twins pitcher trade targets, in order, that the Twins should consider trading for…. OH WAIT!

1. Felipe Vazquez (Closer for the Pirates … He’s 27 … All-Star the last two years … Under contract for 2.5 more years … DOMINANT and left-handed)

2. Will Smith (Closer for the Giants … Straight up rental … One of the best lefty relievers in MLB – and the Twins NEED another lefty… Will Smith and Taylor Rogers can get both out)

3. Kirby Yates (closer for the Padres … Has 30 saves already + a 1.15 ERA … Has been possibly the most dominant reliever in MLB the last two years … 1.5 years of team control … Comes from the Rays pipeline of pitching development … 32 and has never pitched in a playoff game)

4. Marcus Stroman (1.5 years of team control … He’s in his prime … He’s pitched several playoff games and World Baseball Classic … Instantly gives you a great playoff rotation)

5. Madison Bumgarner (We all know the story here … Strictly a 3-month rental … One of the greatest postseason pitchers in baseball history … Not the same guy anymore – but that’s OK)

6. Sean Doolittle (when healthy – one of the best relievers in baseball + he wears rec specs … Closing games for the Nationals, who are currently 5 games over .500 … not sure they’d even trade him at this point)

7. Ken Giles (1.5 years of team control … Having the best season of his career … Has pitched in the biggest games you can possibly pitch in … Elbow makes me nervous … Also worth noting he’s been TERRIBLE in the playoffs)

8. Shane Greene (1.5 years of team control)

9. Trevor Bauer (probably won’t happen)

10. Brad Hand (probably won’t happen)

DW: Do you mean in reverse order? LOL. Just messing with you.

Give me Brad Hand and/or Trevor Bauer. Noah Syndergaard. Kirby Yates and Will Smith. To be honest, MadBum doesn’t even do that much for me, unless a) he costs you little; and b) he’s not your only move. I think this club could you a think BIG move, and a hedge-your-bets move. I definitely think that they’ll acquire a lefty reliever, and they should be aiming at the top of the pitching staff with either 1 or 2 more moves.

Based on your list, it doesn’t look like you care if it’s a long-term asset (Thor) vs. a 2019 piece (MadBum) … Is that true?