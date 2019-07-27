Twins Gchat: Sergio Romo trade is a good start for Twins but it’s only a start

@jzulgad: The Twins looked lousy on the field Saturday night in losing to the White Sox — Cleveland is now within one game of Minnesota in the AL Central — but at least the Twins’ brass got some help for the bullpen by acquiring Sergio Romo from the Marlins. What did you think of a trade that also brought back minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont and player to be named and sent minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz to Miami?

@jakedepue: It’s hard not to like this trade for what it is: A nice, but relatively minor, addition that should help an area of need. Romo isn’t the player he was when he was winning World Series with the Giants, but he’s still a solid reliever who will immediately become the second best pitcher in the bullpen. That’s interesting to think about, actually. Outside of Taylor Rogers, who do you trust more than Romo? Ryne Harper’s been very good, but struggled lately. Trevor May’s struggles are well-documented. Tyler Duffey’s been mostly good but had his issues. The recent callups have pitched well, and there’s a lot to like with Lewis Thorpe in particular, but the sample size is very small and the stage will get bigger and bigger. He’s probably the No. 2 guy right now. This can’t be it, though, right?

JZ: It can’t be. At least that’s the first thought that comes to mind. I’m with you in that I like this trade as a start — and I like getting a veteran reliever who has been there before — but if you want to contend for a World Series, I believe you need another bullpen arm and you need a near-the-top of the rotation starting pitcher. Cleveland has played great baseball for two months but its schedule is about to get tougher and there’s no excuse for the Twins to not go for the AL Central title and then set their sights on a deep playoff run. The latter can only be done with more pitching improvement by the time the trade deadline hits at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Speaking of that, which potential pickup on the market intrigues you most among the starters?

JD: Mike Minor. For several reasons. One, his numbers are outstanding. He leads all American League pitchers in WAR, has more strikeouts than innings pitched, and a 3.00 ERA. Statistically, he’s been better than Marcus Stroman or Noah Syndergaard. Two, he’s under team control through 2020 on a relatively cheap deal, so the Twins would have him for this year and next and he wouldn’t drastically increase payroll. Three, he has experience in relief (he pitched all of 2017 as a reliever for the Royals and had a 2.55 ERA), so if the Twins wanted to use him in the playoffs as a reliever — they would likely only do that in an elimination game — he knows how to do it. Four, Rangers GM Jon Daniels and Twins GM Thad Levine have a very good relationship from Levine’s time in Texas, so the potential of getting something done there increases. Five, he wouldn’t cost as much in prospect capital as Syndergaard, though I do think Syndergaard is the better pitcher long term. Minor may be the more realistic option, though, and he’s a very good one. Do you consider giving up either Royce Lewis or Alex Kirilloff for a top-flight starter?

JZ: Absolutely, I would consider giving up one but not both. I know the Star Tribune reported last week that the Mets wanted Lewis and Kirilloff for Syndergaard but that’s too much. When I look at the American League right now, the fact the Yankees need pitching help and no team really scares you — there also are several awful clubs — this is a go-for-it type of season that might not come around again. The Twins could be good for several years but who is to say that by 2022 the rest of the AL isn’t very good and it becomes much more difficult to win? The circumstances make this a good time to pounce if you’re the Twins. I don’t recall anyone who was too upset about trading top prospect Jay Bell to Cleveland in 1985 in the Bert Blyleven deal that helped the Twins win the 1987 World Series. It also helps that the Twins now look to be in good shape when it comes to middle infield and outfield depth. I want to give you the last word on the Romo acquisition. What do you think we should expect from him? We are talking about a 12-year veteran who is 36 years old.

JD: I think we should expect a pitcher who provides steadiness in the late innings. He’s not a shutdown reliever at this point in his career, but he’s a guy who will have a good outing most of the time, can still strike hitters out, and from all accounts is good in the clubhouse. The Twins badly need a consistent pitcher in the bullpen, someone other than Rogers they can really trust in big spots. I think he’s still that guy. He’s pitched in a lot of big games and had a lot of playoff success, and the numbers are still there in his age-36 season. Ideally, he’d be the third or fourth best reliever in the ‘pen come October. He won’t blow Twins fans away, and in my view they need to add two more arms, but if this is the start of a series of trades to address pitching, it’s a really good one.