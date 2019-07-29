Twins Gchat: You’re still allowing yourself to dream about Noah Syndergaard to the Twins?

@DerekWetmore: Phil, this is the last time we Gchat about the Twins until the trade deadline… Better make it good!

Let’s look past the White Sox for a minute. After the heavyweight title fight with the Yankees series, did you change your opinion on the priority of starter vs. reliever? Both?

@PhilMackey: My opinion has always been that Jake Odorizzi, Martin Perez and Kyle Gibson aren’t fully trustworthy options if the stated goal is to beat the Yankees or Astros in a playoff series. So, no, my opinion hasn’t changed! The Twins still need at least one starter and one or two relievers.

I do think this Yankees series provided the Twins a very clear picture of what they need to do. The choice is theirs. They can either pay the necessary price to give this team a better chance to win the World Series, or they can keep chips on the 2021 and 2022 tables.

DW: It kind of feels like they’re trying to do both. Upgrade this year AND in future years, and in my opinion that’s just a really hard thing to do. Marc Carig tweeted earlier that adding Noah Syndergaard might cost “a top-30 [overall] prospect and two more solid pieces.” So, that’s an unsurprisingly steep cost. And the Twins have two guys widely considered top-30 prospects…

Is Thor the top of the trade target list for you? Or would you put someone else’s name up there?

PM: I would have talked to Toronto about Marcus Stroman first. If I felt I could have landed him for less than Lewis or Kirilloff, it would have been automatic.

Since that option is gone, I would strongly consider trading Kirilloff (and more) for Syndergaard. I know people are nervous about his “down” year, but would you be jazzed to get up for work every day if you pitched for one of the worst organizations in baseball?

DW: Yes, I would. LOL. But I get your point.

I think it’s a little dangerous if we’re going to sit here and assume that every pitcher will just be magically better with the Twins, but I think in general terms it’s a good confidence to have. Mid-chat here the Twins have traded for Sergio Romo (to get righties out in important moments during games). Assuming that’s not THE move, you good with the upgrade?

PM: I like the Romo move. He obviously has a ton of big-game experience, and he’s wide open to pitching in any inning (including the first inning), and I think those are two important things. In terms of his effectiveness, he’s not the same guy we saw in San Francisco, but as long as he’s better than the four dudes the Twins DFA’d in July, that’s all that really matters!

Romo also moves into first place on the Twins’ Facial Hair Power Rankings.