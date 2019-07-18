Twins make another pitching move as Matt Magill designated for assignment

The Twins’ bullpen moves continued Thursday as righthander Matt Magill was designated for assignment and righthander Kohl Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

Stewart is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA with five walks and four strikeouts in five stints with the Twins. Stewart has gone 5-5 with a 6.28 ERA with 33 walks and 58 strikeouts in 14 games and 13 starts at Rochester.

The Twins made room for Magill on the 25-man roster by designating Magill for release or assignment. Magill appeared in 28 games this season, going 2-0 with a 4.45 ERA with 15 walks and 36 strikeouts.

Since Saturday, the Twins have designated three pitchers for assignment, including Adalberto Mejia, Mike Morin and now Magill.

Magill gave up six runs (none earned) in an inning of work Wednesday in the Twins’ 14-4 loss to the New York Mets. That marked the Twins’ first three-game losing streak of the season. The Twins will begin a four-game series against Oakland at Target Field on Thursday night with a four-game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central.