So what was wrong with Nelson Cruz? Blame it on the shoes

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins officials said it was a precautionary move when 39-year-old Nelson Cruz was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning of Friday’s 15-6 victory over Texas because of discomfort in his right heel.

Afterward Cruz was joking around with teammates and looked to be walking fine. So what was wrong? Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Cruz felt tightness in his lower leg, but admitted the real culprit might have been Cruz’s shoe.

“We actually think it was his shoe ultimately that was too tight,” Baldelli said. “He felt something that was a little funny and at that point in the game we just did not want to mess with it. We wanted to make sure that he came out of the game fine. Again, with the road trip and the travel (from the Twins’ just completed six-game, seven-day trip), there really haven’t even been a lot of nights where the guys get a full night of sleep lately. We wanted to make sure that he was fine, and we’ll check him tomorrow when he gets here.”

Cruz struck out swinging in the first inning and then doubled to left in the second before being taken out. Cruz had to hustle for his double, diving headfirst into second base. Miguel Sano, who was getting the day off, pinch-hit for Cruz and replaced him as the Twins’ designated hitter.

Cruz missed 15 games earlier this season because of a left wrist strain. He entered Friday hitting .286/.371/.567 with 16 home runs and 46 runs batted in in 59 games. He had slashed .444 (8-for-18)/.444/1.056 with three home runs and seven RBIs in his past four games before Friday.

As far as the shoe issue, Baldelli said: “You know what’s interesting these days? A lot of the guys have these one off, one weekend shoes that they get sent. So guys are wearing brand new cleats and brand new sneakers on a regular basis and sometimes we have issues with them, believe it or not. It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just a brand new pair of shoes that a guy puts on too tight and runs around on and feels something a little bit different on a given night. We think that’s actually what was going on. He loves his shoes, not to say anything bad about his shoe company, they’re great, but when you get brand new shoes sometimes it happens.”

ROSARIO MAKING PROGRESS

Left fielder Eddie Rosario, who was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 27 because of a sprained left ankle, did some running before Friday’s game and Baldelli said the results were positive.

“I haven’t heard from our medical staff yet, but the early reports from someone else that was out there were very positive,” Baldelli said. “He’s definitely making a lot of progress. We’re not going to have a date where he’s going to be back.”

Rosario can be activated on Sunday but Baldelli admitted that is unlikely to happen. That means Rosario will have the four-day All-Star break for extra recovery time before returning to game action. “Once the break ends, we’re hopeful that he’s going to be ready soon,” Baldelli said.

The news was not as encouraging when it comes to utilityman Willians Astudillo. Astudillo has been out since June 27 because of a left oblique strain and Baldelli said, “he’s not going to be taking part in baseball activity for probably a little while.”

“There’s not a lot that he can do in the early parts of his rehab, an oblique-related injury is not something that just heals up and all of a sudden you start taking swings and throwing,” Baldelli said. “It’s a fairly significant oblique injury and so we are going to have to let him heal before we can do anything.”

PARKER ON PATERNITY LIST

The Twins will be without righthanded reliever Blake Parker for a few days.

The Twins announced that Parker had been placed on the paternity list and that righthander Kohl Stewart had been recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

Parker is 1-2 with 10 saves this season. He has a 3.77 ERA, 13 walks and 29 strikeouts. Stewart will be in his fourth stint with the Twins this season. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA with five walks and four strikeouts in 16 innings and three appearances. He has made two starts for Minnesota and could be a candidate to start on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Rangers.