Twins place C.J. Cron on 10-day injured list; recall LaMonte Wade Jr.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins placed first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list because of right thumb inflammation on Saturday and recalled outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. from Triple-A Rochester.

Cron is sent to the IL after finishing Friday night’s game with a pair of hits, but in an ideal world he would not have been on the field.

“He got the two hits late in the game yesterday, it’s a very surface level way of looking at it. He got two hits, therefore he shouldn’t be — there were times earlier in that game where he did not look like himself at all swinging the bat,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday morning. “Truthfully if we had a roster full of guys that could play and we had the ability get him out of the game without fear of not being able to finish the game position player-wise he might’ve come out of that game before the game ended.”

Baldelli did not say when the thumb started bothering Cron, but did seem to insinuate that the injury could be more serious than just a bruised thumb.

“Yeah, that’s something that has been going on for a little while. This is not a typical bruised thumb or anything like that,” Baldelli said. “Hitters, you get jammed one day, you end up, honestly with a pretty sore thumb. It’s ginger, you want to do thing delicately and all that. This goes a little bit beyond that. It’s something that we’re all in agreement that this is something that needs a little time.

“This could be something that, in some way, shape, or form lingers for a little while. These aren’t the kinds of things that just go away after a few days. But I do think we can make some significant progress — and our medical staff thinks the same — by giving him a week and a half off. Just giving that thumb a break because it needs a little break right now.”

Cron is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 54 RBIs in 78 games this season. Wade, who was optioned to Rochester last Saturday after appearing in one game for the Twins, has hit .246 with 12 doubles and five home runs in 77 games with the Red Wings this season.

“He’s been playing well at the triple-A level. He has good at-bats, he’s a guy that we think can come in here, and his skillset and the things that he does, we think it can play well here,” Baldelli said of Wade. “He’s confident, he’s ready to go, he’s got a big smile on his face. We’re going to send him on out there again and let him go at it. Hopefully he can get his first hit, and second hit, and third hit today. ”

The Twins will play host to Texas on Saturday and Sunday before beginning the four-day All-Star break on Monday.