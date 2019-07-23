Twins prospect trade value rankings (Part 1)

With the trade deadline fast approaching and the Twins in need of pitching help, it’s highly likely several prospects will get dealt.

The Twins have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, with both top-tier talent and a lot of depth among their mid-level prospects. Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff top Minnesota’s prospect rankings, and while both seem unlikely to get traded, it’d be foolish to completely rule it out if the right offer comes along.

What’s more likely, though, is several of the Twins’ highly-rated, but not elite, minor leaguers get moved. Here’s a look at the twenty Twins prospects with the highest trade value, and an example of what each could fetch, in my view, in a trade. This is Part 1 (prospects 11-20) of a two-part series. Part 2 will run tomorrow.

To the list!

20. Jose Miranda, IF

Miranda has played games at 2B, 3B and SS in the minors, but projects as more of a 2B/utiltyman in the big leagues than a pure shortstop. He impressed last year across Low-A and High-A, hitting .264/.319/.417, with 16 home runs. That’s a lot of power for a middle infielder in his age-20 season, and though he hasn’t hit much yet this year (.238/.291/.341) in Fort Myers, his offensive profile is encouraging.

Potential return: On his own, Miranda couldn’t bring back an elite rental reliever. He would be a nice second piece in a package for someone like Will Smith. Pairing him with Brent Rooker or Blayne Enlow could be enough to get Smith. He could also be a lower-level piece in a blockbuster trade for Toronto’s Marcus Stroman and Ken Giles, or Detroit’s Matthew Boyd and Shane Greene.

19. Cole Sands, RHP

Sands was a fifth round pick in 2018 out of Florida State, and he’s seen his stock rise thanks to a very strong 2019. Sands sit 92-94 MPH with the fastball, and can touch 96. Across Low-A and High-A, he has a 2.58 ERA, 10.1 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9. The high strikeout rate and very low walk rate are both encouraging, and as a three-year college player, he’ll likely be accelerated quickly through the minors. He’s currently a starter but is a candidate to transition to a reliever at some point.

Potential return: Like Miranda, Sands is more of a secondary piece in a package than a headliner. He just got promoted to High-A, so he’s someone who likely has a big league ETA of late 2020 or 2021, meaning he’s not at the stage where a he could get his feet wet with a rebuilding team in the big leagues this year, as opposed to players like Brent Rooker or Lewis Thorpe. Sands would be a nice piece of a larger package.

18. Griffin Jax, RHP

Jax has a really interesting story. Drafted out of the Air Force, he had to leave professional baseball last season to fulfill his military duties, but was allowed to return this year. He’s thrived at Double-A Pensacola, posting a 2.53 ERA, 6.0 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9. Jax doesn’t have elite velocity (he sits 90-93), but is an excellent command and control pitcher with a good sinker that generates a lot of fly balls. The lack of velocity limits his ceiling, but his strong makeup and feel for pitching suggest he could be a quality back-of-the-rotation starter in the big leagues.

Potential return: Jax probably isn’t big league ready this year, but for a rebuilding team looking for starting pitching depth in 2020, he’d be a really nice acquisition. Would Detroit or Toronto, who both fit in that category, be interested in Jax as part of a larger package for Stroman or Boyd?

17. Gabriel Maciel, OF

After Jhoan Duran, Maciel’s probably had the best year among the prospects acquired in the Eduardo Escobar/Ryan Pressly trades last July. Maciel’s hit .307/.390/.382 with 19 stolen bases across Low-A and High-A. He’s a speedy center fielder who’s thought of as a very strong defender, so if he can continue to hit for average and a little bit of power, he projects as a potential fourth outfielder in the big leagues.

Potential return: It will be interesting to see how many of the prospects the Twins acquired at the deadline last year get flipped for big league help this year. Maciel probably wouldn’t net big league talent on his own, outside of maybe a non-elite middle reliever rental. But with the strong year he’s putting up and his defensive ability, there should be plenty of interest among sellers in Maciel as a secondary piece in a package for pitching help.

16. Stephen Gonsalves, LHP

It will be a bit more difficult for the Twins to trade Gonsalves right now, because his stock is lower than it otherwise would be due to injury. The lefty has been sidelined the entire year (save for two innings) with elbow issues. When healthy, he has the potential to be a back-of-the-rotation starter. He’s put up really strong numbers throughout his minor league career (career 2.47 ERA in the minors), and made it to the big leagues last season.

Potential return: Teams would need to be convinced he’s getting healthy. If that’s the case, a rebuilding team could be a nice fit for Gonsalves, for much the same reasons as Jax. He wouldn’t be a headliner, but could be a significant part of a package. All depends on his medicals, though.

15. Ryan Jeffers, C

A second round pick last year, Jeffers hit well in Rookie Ball and Low-A last year, and continues to do well in High-A this season (.255/.330/.403). Jeffers put up huge numbers in college, and catching prospects who hit for power and average are hard to come by. He has a similar profile to how the Twins viewed Mitch Garver in the minors—an offense first catcher who has work to do defensively. Garver’s improved his defense significantly and become one of the better catchers in baseball. Jeffers has that type of ceiling.

Potential return: As valuable as catching prospects are, I doubt Jeffers alone would bring back an elite rental reliever. He could be paired with a similarly rated prospect to fetch someone like Will Smith, though. Would Gonsalves (if healthy) and Jeffers get it done?

14. Jorge Alcala, RHP

Like Duran, Alcala is a hard-throwing starting pitcher acquired at the deadline last year. Unlike Duran, Alcala’s really struggled this year. He has a fastball that touches 100, which has generated plenty of strikeouts, but his ERA at Double-A is over six thanks to an elevated walk rate and susceptibility to giving up the long ball (12 in 92 innings). Any pitcher who has that sort of velo is intriguing, though, and Alcala could be a candidate to eventually transition to a reliever.

Potential return: Alcala was considered the headliner in the Ryan Pressly trade last year. I’m not sure he could garner that type of return this season, even if paired with someone like Maciel or Jeffers, given his down year. If the Twins are looking to move him as part of a package for pitching help, they’d do so when his stock is lower than it was a year ago.

13. Yunior Severino, 2B/SS

The Twins signed Severino in 2017 for $2.5 million, after the Braves were forced to give him up due to international signing violations. Severino has power and the ability to play shortstop, which makes him an intriguing young prospect. He’s years away from the big leagues, though, and is currently on the IL at Cedar Rapids. Severino’s value is due to his projectability as a power-hitting shortstop. There’s still a lot of variance in what he could be, but the ceiling is high.

Potential return: Would a seller take a chance on Severino in a one-for-one swap for a reliever? Would the Twins be willing to part with a player they just signed for $2.5 million? Mychal Givens of Baltimore could make sense, though the Twins would still probably have to throw in a kicker to make that trade work, due to Givens having two years of team control beyond this season.

12. Misael Urbina, OF

The Twins signed Urbina for $2.75 million last summer. Like Severino, he’s a toolsy player who’s years away from the big leagues. Urbina, who’s just 17, has a lot of speed, and he projects as a center fielder. He’s done well for the Twins’ Dominican Summer League Team, hitting .286/.391/.446 with 15 stolen bases. For a player as far away as he is, though, numbers take a back seat to tools, and Urbina has plenty of them.

Potential return: Urbina is in the same category as Severino. Like all prospects, he’s a lottery ticket, but with players that low in the system, the range of potential outcomes is huge. The Twins have already invested close to $3 million in him, so it would probably take a fairly significant return to give him up, but if this is an all-in year, parting with projects for immediate big league help in an area of need makes some sense.

11. Blayne Enlow, RHP

The Twins drafted Enlow in the third round in 2017, and went over-slot to get him signed. In his age-20 season, he’s made it to High-A Fort Myers, where he has a 3.97 ERA. Enlow has a solid, though not spectacular, strikeout rate, but he’s shown very good control, has a four-pitch mix, and a fastball that touches 95. There’s a lot to like there, and Enlow is one of the better starting pitching prospects in the organization.

The return: Enlow may be enough on his own to get an elite rental, like Will Smith. That might be a bit ambitious, but he’s a very solid prospect with upside. He’d be a really nice complementary piece in a blockbuster deal to get Stroman and Giles from Toronto, or Boyd and Greene from Detroit.