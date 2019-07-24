Twins prospect trade value rankings (Part 2)

With the trade deadline fast approaching and the Twins in need of pitching help, it’s highly likely several prospects will get dealt.

Part 2 of this series examines the top ten prospects in the Twins’ system, in terms of their potential trade value, and provides an example of what each could fetch, in my view, in a trade.

10. Wander Javier, SS

The Twins signed Javier as an international free agent in July 2015 for $4 million. He was one of the most coveted Dominican players from that class, due to the potential of him developing into a five-tool player. So far, we’ve seen only flashes of that. He put up a very good 2017 in Rookie Ball, slashing .299/.383/.471 in his age-18 season. A torn labrum caused him to miss all of 2018, however, and he’s off to a very slow start in 2019 with Single-A Cedar Rapids (.156/.257/.253). Javier is a project, and a long way from the big leagues. Now 20, he’s going to have to regain his form fairly quickly to keep his top prospect status. Still, he’s projectable, and the ceiling is very high.

Potential return: Javier could be flipped for a rental reliever—Will Smith for Javier could make sense, though that may not be enough to get the Giants’ reliever given their recent surge. He could also be the second piece of a larger package to get controllable pitching, perhaps packaged with someone like Brusdar Graterol or Jordan Balazovic in a deal with the Blue Jays.

9. Lewis Thorpe, LHP

After missing two full seasons (2015 and 2016) following Tommy John surgery and mononucleosis, Thorpe pitched well in 2017 and 2018 across the top three levels in the Twins’ system, and made his MLB debut earlier this year, giving up two runs while striking out seven in five innings against the White Sox. On Monday, he was fantastic against the Yankees, holding them to one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He struggled in Triple-A to begin the year, but has been pitching much better of late, and the Twins may see him as a reliever who can help them this season. Thorpe isn’t a top 100 type of prospect, but he’s probably in the tier just below that, and has the potential to be a solid back-of-the-rotation starter in the big leagues.

Potential return: Every team is looking for good left-handed pitching. Thorpe may not have great numbers this year, but a lot of rebuilding teams would love to have him. A rental reliever would make sense in a one-for-one swap. Like Javier, he could also be the second piece in a larger package.

8. Nick Gordon, SS

Gordon’s numbers don’t jump off the page, but his consistency does. He’s hit at every level, and that’s continued in his age-23 season in Rochester, where he’s slashing .288/.331/.440 with 29 extra base hits in 272 plate appearances. Everything about Gordon suggests he’ll be a solid big leaguer. In my view, his range is fairly low. He may not have superstar potential, but he hasn’t shown anything to suggest he’ll flame out in the minors. He’s big league ready, and a rebuilding team looking for middle infielders could give him everyday at-bats this season.

Potential return: A team like Baltimore—which is weak up the middle—could be a trade partner. Gordon and a lower level prospect might be enough to bring back reliever Mychal Givens, who has electric stuff and two more years of team control after this year, but has put up only mediocre numbers this season.

7. Brent Rooker, OF

Rooker’s on the IL in Rochester with a groin strain, but it’s not considered serious and he’s expected back soon. The outfield masher is hitting .281/.398/.535 in Rochester. Like Gordon, he’s big league ready, and on a non-contending team he might already be up. I think there’s a really good chance Rooker gets dealt, because of the Twins’ outfield depth in both the majors and minors.

Potential return: I really like the idea of pairing him with Gordon in a trade with a rebuilding team for pitching, because both could hold their own in the big leagues right now. Kansas City (Jake Diekman and Ian Kennedy), Detroit (Matthew Boyd and Shane Greene) and the Mets (Edwin Diaz and Seth Lugo) could all make sense, though the latter two would need additional pieces from the Twins to make the trade work. Packaging Rooker and Gordon together for a single reliever—even one with team control—would probably be too steep, but they could be key pieces in part of a larger package to get multiple pitchers back. The Twins are reportedly interested in Boyd and Greene.

6. Jhoan Duran, RHP

Acquired in the Eduardo Escobar trade last July, Duran’s stock continues to rise. He has a 3.16 ERA, 10.9 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 for High-A Fort Myers, while flashing high-90s heat. Duran’s just 21, and should be in Double-A by the end of the year. He’s developing into a legitimate starting pitching prospect. It will be interesting to see if the Twins flip any of the prospects they got in the Ryan Pressly and Escobar trades last year. Duran is the most prized player of the bunch.

Potential return: Would Duran be enough to get Ken Giles in a one-for-one swap? Probably not, because Giles has another year of control. I doubt the Twins would swap him for a rental reliever, but maybe they’d pull the trigger for Will Smith. Otherwise, he’d be a really good second piece in a package to get someone like Marcus Stroman or Boyd.

5. Trevor Larnach, OF

The Twins first-round pick last year tore it up in Fort Myers (.316/.382/.459) and has now been promoted to Double-A Pensacola. Larnach’s a borderline top-100 prospect. Like Rooker, he’s a bat-first corner outfielder who will have to hit his way to the big leagues. So far, he’s doing just that. Larnach probably has a slightly higher trade value than Rooker because he’s two years younger, but they’re pretty comparable.

Potential return: Like Rooker, Larnach is a good candidate to be traded simply because of the organization’s outfield depth. Would packaging Larnach with someone in the 15-20 range (e.g. Ryan Jeffers, Jorge Alcala) get Madison Bumgarner?

4. Brusdar Graterol, RHP

Now we’re getting into the “blown away” category. In other words, the Twins would likely have to be overwhelmed to part with Graterol, who many consider the top pitching prospect in the organization. The big issue with him is a shoulder injury that’s kept him out since May. Before the injury, the fireballer was having a phenomenal season in Double-A (1.89 ERA, 8.7 K/9, 3.6 BB/9, 1.049 WHIP).

Potential return: Any trade partner would have to be convinced the injury wasn’t serious to get full value, and the Twins surely wouldn’t part with him at a discounted rate. But, if he is healthy, would the Twins consider swapping him for a lights out reliever with team control? Graterol feels like too much to pay for a reliever, but Kirby Yates would look awfully good in the Twins’ pen for the next year and a half. It’s hard to see Falvey and Levine giving up on that much potential for a bullpen arm, though.

3. Jordan Balazovic, RHP

Fresh off an appearance in the Futures Game, Balazovic is skyrocketing up prospect rankings. The Canadian has a 2.78 ERA, 12.2 K/9, 2.4/ BB/9 and 1.009 WHIP across Low-A and High-A. His fastball sits in the mid-90s, and he has good command of his breaking pitches. He has an “ace” ceiling and in my view is now the top pitching prospect in the organization.

Potential return: Would the Tigers part with Boyd for a Balazovic/Rooker package? Boyd has three more years of control after this year, but the Tigers are so far away from contending that it might be worth trading Boyd for a pitcher who can help when their winning window reopens in a few years.

2. Alex Kirilloff, OF

Kirilloff is a consensus top-50 prospect in baseball, and some view him as higher than Royce Lewis. After an incredibly good 2018 (.348/.392/.578) in Low-A and High-A, Kirilloff got off to a slow start in Double-A this year, after returning from a wrist injury. He’s been much better of late, though, and is up to .281/.352/.408. Kirilloff projects as a potential all-star corner outfielder. The bat is legit.

Potential return: It’s highly doubtful the Twins would part with him, but again, it seems logical that one of Rooker/Larnach/Kirilloff will get traded, given the positional depth. Of the three, Kirilloff would bring back the most, by a wide margin. Would the Twins consider a Kirilloff for Stroman swap?

1. Royce Lewis, SS

I wrote at length about Lewis’ trade potential last week. His mediocre start to the season (.242/.297/.369) shouldn’t do much to damage his prospect standing, though the Twins surely want to see his offensive production pick up before a promotion to Double-A. FanGraphs currently ranks Lewis as the No. 2 prospect in baseball.

Potential return: The sky’s the limit here. If the Twins view this as an all-in year, he could bring back controllable, elite pitching. But prospects like Lewis are rare, and the front office is surely hesitant to part ways with a player of his caliber.