Cause for concern? Eddie Rosario yet-to-be activated from injured list

Eddie Rosario was eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Sunday, but was held out so he could get extra time over the four-day All-Star break to recover from his sprained left ankle.

The assumption was the left fielder would be activated for the opening of a three-game series on Friday in Cleveland. That didn’t happen and Rosario is not in the lineup for the game. The Twins hold a 5.5-game lead on the Indians in the AL Central.

Rosario did some running on Thursday during the Twins workout, according to the Star Tribune, but it does not sound as if he ran the bases. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli indicated to reporters that there are more hurdles for Rosario to clear and it could take a couple more days before those are cleared.

The Twins need Rosario’s bat back in the lineup but clearly want to give him more time to recover. He’s slashing .282/.312/.529 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs in 75 games.

The Twins did make a roster move on Friday, reinstating righthanded reliever Blake Parker from the paternity list. Parker has 10 saves with a 3.77 ERA and 29 strikeouts this season. He will take the place of lefthander Devin Smeltzer, who was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday after pitching in relief against the Texas Rangers.