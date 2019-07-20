twins

Twins reliever finds a new home in Philadelphia

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad July 20, 2019 9:50 am

The Twins have moved one of the relievers they designated for assignment in the past week. Mike Morin, DFA’d on Tuesday, has been traded to the Phillies for cash considerations.

Morin had one save and a 3.18 ERA in 22.2 innings over 23 appearances this season. He had signed with the Twins as a free agent in December.

Since last Saturday, the Twins have DFA’d relievers Adalberto Mejia, Morin and Matt Magill, meaning there are 36 players on the 40-man rosters. Those spots could be filled, at least partially, by pitchers added in trades before the July 31 deadline.

