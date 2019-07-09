Twins shortstop finds himself at the bottom of the AL order in All-Star Game

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco will bat ninth for the American League on Tuesday night at the All-Star Game in Cleveland.
Polanco, voted a starter by the fans, is hitting .312/.368/.514 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 85 games this season. The complete AL lineup looks like this:
1 George Springer, RF
2 DJ LeMahieu, 2B
3 Mike Trout, CF
4 Carlos Santana, 1B
5 J.D. Martinez, DH
6 Alex Bregman, 3B
7 Gary Sanchez, C
8 Michael Brantley, LF
9 Jorge Polanco, SS
Justin Verlander, P
NATIONAL LEAGUE
1 Christian Yelich, LF
2 Javier Baez, SS
3 Freddie Freeman, 1B
4 Cody Bellinger, RF
5 Nolan Arenado, 3B
6 Josh Bell, DH
7 Wilson Contreras, C
8 Ketel Marte, 2B
9 Ronald Acuna Jr., CF
Hyun-Jin Ryu, P