Twins shortstop finds himself at the bottom of the AL order in All-Star Game

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco will bat ninth for the American League on Tuesday night at the All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Polanco, voted a starter by the fans, is hitting .312/.368/.514 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 85 games this season. The complete AL lineup looks like this:

1 George Springer, RF

2 DJ LeMahieu, 2B

3 Mike Trout, CF

4 Carlos Santana, 1B

5 J.D. Martinez, DH

6 Alex Bregman, 3B

7 Gary Sanchez, C

8 Michael Brantley, LF

9 Jorge Polanco, SS

Justin Verlander, P

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1 Christian Yelich, LF

2 Javier Baez, SS

3 Freddie Freeman, 1B

4 Cody Bellinger, RF

5 Nolan Arenado, 3B

6 Josh Bell, DH

7 Wilson Contreras, C

8 Ketel Marte, 2B

9 Ronald Acuna Jr., CF

Hyun-Jin Ryu, P