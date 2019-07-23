Twins Tidbits: A power surge against the Bronx Bombers; bullpen help from Down Under; welcomed interference

MINNEAPOLIS — How do you prove the New York Yankees aren’t going to intimidate you? Simple, you overpower them. Maybe it’s not simple, but that’s exactly what the Twins did on Monday night at Target Field, hitting five solo home runs (including two by catcher Mitch Garver) in an 8-6 victory over the Yankees before 34,627.

“The guys swung the bats great,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They gave us a cushion that we could lean on. This is just kind of showing, the types of at-bats that we’ve had recently and you could also say the entire year. I think this is a night where you do see the results.”

Those results, or in this case home runs, were key for several reasons. Most importantly, they helped to keep the Twins’ lead on second-place Cleveland at three games in the AL Central. The red-hot Indians beat the Blue Jays, 7-3, on Monday night in Toronto. The Twins, who began this nine-game homestand with a 1-4 record, won their second in a row after rallying in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday to beat Oakland. Minnesota also was 13-16 in its past 29 games against the Yankees.

The Yankees had three homers, including two solo shots, but they couldn’t match the Twins.

New York entered Monday with a 64-34 record — the best mark in the American League — and nine games up on Tampa Bay in the AL East. This is exactly the type of team the Twins need to prove they can beat if they are going to make a run in October and that’s exactly what they did on Monday. The fact they upped their Major League-leading home run total to 187 in doing so made it all the better.

“Obviously, a super-talented team over there, as is Oakland, as is Houston, as is L.A,” said Garver, who now has 19 home runs this season. “Those are the teams that you’re going to have to play at the end of the season if you want to hold up the trophy at the end. These are the games that are really good for us, because we’re playing against the top-level (teams) kind of coming down that stretch, and it’s good to kind of channel your emotions and be able to play the game the right way. I think our guys did an awesome job of that tonight.”

In a game with plenty of oddities, the Twins got first-inning home runs from Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz off CC Sabathia after turning the 13th triple play in franchise history to end the top of the first. Martin Perez had walked DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge to open the game before Edwin Encarnacion hit a shot to third baseman Luis Arraez, who started the triple play.

Max Kepler and Garver homered in the fourth inning and Garver added another in the sixth. In the third, the Twins scored three runs but only had two hits. It was that type of night.

This was our 8th game this season where we hit 5-or-more #Bombas – the most in @MLB. We join the 1977 @RedSox as the only 2 teams in baseball history to accomplish this. 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣#BombaSquad | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/tqRzo0110D — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 23, 2019

Cruz, Kepler and Rosario became only the fourth trio of Twins hitters to record 20 home runs each in less than 100 team games, and the Twins’ five homers broke a franchise record for most home runs hit in a single game against the Yankees at Target Field.

Most impressive is the fact the Twins now have eight games this season with five-or-more home runs. That’s the most in the major leagues and the only other team to accomplish that feat was the 1977 Boston Red Sox, who also did it eight times.

“I think it’s contagious,” Garver said of the power display. “I also think that’s kind of how our lineup is constructed. We knew coming into this season we were going to hit a lot of homers, and to see it work out the way it has has been great. I mean, just tonight alone, we probably had 20 or 25 homers sitting on the bench. I mean, we have a lot of options. It’s great.”

WHAT A RELIEF

The Twins recalled lefthander Lewis Thorpe from Triple-A Rochester on Monday morning to provide another arm out of their shorthanded bullpen. On Monday night the native of Melbourne, Australia, overcame some early nerves to provide much-needed relief.

Thorpe, who gave up two runs on five hits in five innings on June 30 against the White Sox in his lone start of the season for Minnesota, entered to start the sixth inning and surrendered a double to Gleyber Torres with the Twins leading, 7-5. One out later, Mike Tauchman singled to left to score Torres and it looked as if Thorpe might be in trouble. But after DJ LeMahieu singled, Aaron Judge hit into a double play. Thorpe retired the Yankees’ 3-4-5 hitters in order in the seventh and got the first two hitters in the eight before giving up a double to Gio Urshela.

Thorpe was removed for Ryne Harper, who got out of the inning by getting Tauchman to bounce to first base. Thorpe earned the victory, having surrendered a run, four hits and getting two strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

“There were some nerves, when I first got in there,” Thorpe said. “Just hearing some of the names that were being called, it gets your adrenaline going so much. It was just amazing.”

Thorpe acknowledged he got a bit worked up after getting the double play. “I may have chucked in a couple swearwords,” he said. “But that’s my culture. I apologize for that. In the moment you can’t help yourself, so you just get it going and scream it and it pumps yourself up.”

The Twins’ bullpen has had some tough times of late but that wasn’t the case Monday. After starter Martin Perez was lifted after giving up five runs and seven hits over four innings, the team’s four relievers gave up only one run in five innings.

“I think we can point to our bullpen as doing beyond a fantastic job tonight,” Baldelli said. “They brought us where we needed to be. We put some runs on the board. Being able to go out there and throw five innings giving up one run is exactly what we needed. It was a high-caliber effort by everybody involved.”

HE WILL TAKE IT

Cruz came to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning and the score tied 2-2. The Twins designated hitter swung at a Sabathia pitch and made contact with the glove of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Cruz was awarded first base due to catcher’s interference, scoring Luis Arraez with the go-ahead run.

While that resulted in an error on Sanchez, Cruz also was awarded an RBI under baseball’s scoring rules. Catcher’s interference calls are rare, but the Twins have benefitted from a couple of them with the bases loaded this month.

Even weirder, it's the Twins' 2nd bases-loaded catcher's interference call of the month (Ehire Adrianza, July 4 vs. OAK). They previously had drawn one bases-loaded catcher's interference in FRANCHISE HISTORY, per @baseball_ref (back in 1979).https://t.co/Yrb6gjpmgz https://t.co/j1JrbHc6vs — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) July 23, 2019

In what turned out to be an odd inning, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano grounded into back-to-back fielder’s choices after Cruz reached to score two more runs. The Twins had two hits in the inning but none of the runs came as a result of a hit.