Twins Tidbits: Baldelli on missing Buxton: He brings something that nobody else brings; Arraez’s ‘world class’ at-bat

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins should know more about Byron Buxton’s status after the center fielder undergoes testing Wednesday as he continues to deal with concussion-like symptoms that were caused by his diving head-first catch on Saturday night in Cleveland.

“Buck actually is going to do most of his testing today, so we are going to take care of that today,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday morning before the Twins completed a two-game series against the Mets. “I don’t have much to report from (Tuesday), like I thought I would.”

Buxton was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Tuesday, and Baldelli said he went home early during the Twins’ 3-2 loss to the Mets on Tuesday night. “With what he’s dealing with, him being here for the game probably doesn’t … he wants to be here with his teammates, believe me, but this is a situation where we tell him going home would probably be the best thing,” Baldelli said.

Baldelli said the plan was for Buxton to be at Target Field on Tuesday.

Buxton is slashing .249/.308/.490 with nine home runs, 42 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 75 games this season. He has been sidelined a couple of times, once briefly after crashing into a fence early in the season in Kansas City and then for 13 games when he was placed on the IL after suffering a bruised right wrist when he was hit by a pitch in mid-June.

Buxton’s absence is significant because he not only brings Gold Glove-caliber defense in center — making catches on fly balls that most don’t get near — but also because he causes havoc on the bases due to his speed.

“I was leaning more toward just his general presence and energy,” Baldelli said when asked what’s missed most when Buxton isn’t playing. “It shows up in a lot of different ways. You could point to kind of all facets of the game. What he does is he brings something that nobody else brings. His game has personality. It’s something where every guy brings a little something different and so does Buck. It’s a very unique skillset, it’s a very unique energy, its’ making certain plays and doing certain things and he does those things. We talked about him all year long changing the game. He changes the game in a different way than you see from anybody else.”

The concussion-issue is more of a concern with Buxton because he suffered one in 2014 in a violent collision with right fielder Mike Kvasnicka while pursuing a fly ball during a game at Double-A New Britain. Buxton was unconscious for about 10 minutes following the collision.

SCHOOP INJURY UPDATE

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop suffered a mild abdominal strain in the ninth inning Tuesday against the Mets. The Twins announced that Schoop is day-to-day after he was examined on Wednesday morning.

Schoop was lifted for pinch hitter Luis Arraez after experiencing discomfort in his mid-section after swinging at a pitch. Arraez also replaced Schoop in the lineup and at second base for Wednesday’s game.

“(Schoop) said, and I believe him, he doesn’t feel pain,” Baldelli said before Schoop’s injury was announced. “He said he’s fine and, truthfully, I take him for his word. But that being said, we don’t want to let anything, especially a muscle injury, even if it’s minor, linger or carry on. We want to make sure we nip it in the bud, if we can.”

AN AT-BAT TO REMEMBER

The Twins trailed by one in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday and hard-throwing Mets closer Edwin Diaz had an 0-2 count on Schoop with one out when the Twins second baseman was taken out after fouling off a pitch. Arraez, signed by the Twins as an international free agent and promoted to the big-league team for the first time in May, took over the and proceeded to make it an 11-pitch at-bat before drawing a walk.

This wasn’t any ordinary at-bat, in Baldelli’s eyes, this was baseball art.

“I don’t know how many people in the entire world could have the at-bat that he had last night,” Baldelli said. “I mean that. I’m not trying to be overly dramatic here. I think there are only a few people out there that have the skillset and the general feel in the batter’s box and the ability to do that. You could probably write a whole story or write a book about the at-bat that you saw last night, you know? And actually like dig into all aspects of it and talk about a lot of different things and I bet it would be as interesting as hell. Believe me.”

Asked what Chapter 1 of that book would be, Baldelli said:

“Well, that at-bat, what we’ve seen from him since we’ve met him, really, you can talk about what he’s done in the big leagues, but since we’ve met him in spring training, or since I’ve met him, it’s amazing to watch it happen. It’s not that surprising, because he’s had that at-bat against other people many times over.

“But the specifics of what happened in the game and how it played out, they were pretty cool, and the storyline is pretty amazing, how it played out. Again, he’s had that at-bat against many other pitchers and just either gotten a hit or walked or hit a ball on the barrel or done something positive many times over. So it’s not surprising that he’s done it, but he continues to do things at a very, very high level. There are a lot of great players in this league, but as far as doing that, when I say does that I mean has that at-bat last night, those at-bats are as good as any at-bats you’re going to find anywhere.”

Arraez might be a 22-year-old big-league rookie but he does seem unflappable at the plate.”It’s obviously extremely difficult, but the manager trusted me and gave me the chance to go out there, so I just wanted to make the best out of it,” Arraez said of the at-bat. “… I took some cuts in the cage early in the seventh inning. And then I went outside to see if I’d get a chance to hit sometime during the game.”

Arraez was left at third as Nelson Cruz popped out foul to third to end the game with the bases loaded.