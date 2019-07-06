Twins tidbits: Hard-working Pineda; Wade latest to get injury bug; a four-man outfield

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins ensured they will be heading into the 2019 MLB All-Star Break in Cleveland with a series win over the Texas Rangers thanks to a 7-4 win on Saturday afternoon before 36,969 at Target Field.

BIG MIKE MAKES HIS PITCH

Michael Pineda pitched well for the Twins, even if it wasn’t always pretty. He lasted through six innings, giving up a solo home run to Elvis Andrus in the sixth while striking out nine Rangers on 96 pitches. That was his highest strikeout total of the season and his most since fanning 11 Tampa Bay Rays on April 10, 2017 in New York when Pineda was with the Yankees.

Pineda exited having surrendered one run and five hits with only one walk as he continues look sharper after his return from Tommy John surgery. Pineda will be two years removed from that procedure on July 18. He did not pitch last season and spent it rehabbing as a member of the Twins organization.

“Really, it comes down to execution,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Big Mike got good results early on when he executed and when he did what he set out to do. I think he’s doing that at even greater rate right now. He’s just going out there and executing well really for just long periods of time. For innings and innings at a time, he’s doing what he wants to do. With everyone you don’t have all of your stuff working on every single night. He’s found ways to continue to pitch and pitch well even when he doesn’t have everything working and today was a day he threw the ball exceptionally well from beginning to end. This was I think among his better starts.”

The trouble for Pineda came in the third inning.

Despite holding Texas scoreless, the Rangers were able to load the bases and force Pineda to labor through the frame. He ended up striking out Texas slugger Joey Gallo with the bases full and two outs to end the inning. It was the best chance to Texas had to cut into the early 3-0 lead the Twins built, but Pineda was able to find his way out of it.

Pineda said he’s incorporating his changeup more than he did in the past and that’s been a key, especially since he knows opposing hitters are waiting for him to throw his slider.

“Everybody knows I always have good command and I throw a lot of strikes, but right now, I feel pretty good with my changeup,” he said. “Before, in my career, I wasn’t using a lot of changeups. Right now, I’m using more changeups and the changeup is working really well. So they help my slider because I threw pitches to both sides. I feel happy for that.”

Pineda has now given up one run in four of his past five starts.

“After you have surgery, it’s a long time for your recovery, and I’m trying to work so hard to be 100 percent and try to help my team,” Pineda said. “Right now, the last couple of games, I’m pitching really good games and helping my team win the games, so I’m happy for that. That’s what we want. We want that every five days, when I take the mound, I just give the opportunity for the team to win.”

LaMonte Wade Jr. hurt

On Saturday morning the Twins had to put C.J. Cron on the disabled list because of a thumb injury that will keep him out a minimum of 10 days, if not longer. That move had a ripple effect through the roster including Miguel Sano playing just his 20th career game at first base. Taking Cron’s place on the 25-man roster was outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr.

But Wade had to be removed from the game in the sixth inning after crashing into the left-center field fence trying to run down Andrus’ home run. He was later diagnosed with a dislocated right thumb.

“LaMonte is going to be placed on the IL and he’s going to be out for some time,” Baldelli said. “I don’t think we know at this point. It’s a dislocation in a spot where … I don’t think we’re talking about 10 days on the IL. I think we’re talking about letting this thing heal before we can actually say. But he gave up his body, he went after that ball and, obviously, it didn’t work out for him. Physically, he’s going to be hurting for a little while. But we appreciate the effort, it was a great effort and we’ll get him taken care of.”

Baldelli said Jake Cave would be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Wade on the roster for Sunday’s game.

“When I jumped, I jumped up,” said Wade, whose thumb was in a split after the game. “And as I was extending, I went right to the top of the rail, it got stuck in there. I guess maybe when I pulled it out, maybe is when it happened. Maybe when I went in. I’m not quite sure, it happened so fast, but it’s dislocated.

Four-man outfield!

On Saturday the Twins employed a defensive tactic not often used in baseball these days — the four-man outfield!

When Gallo stepped to the plate in the sixth inning following the home run by Andrus, the Twins countered with four outfielders for the at-bat. While the at-bat resulted in a strikeout, it was still a rarity in the game and certainly a fun quirk to see.

What made it even more interesting was it came on the batter after Wade was hurt. Marwin Gonzalez was put in as the left fielder as Wade’s replacement but third baseman Luis Arraez, who has been used in left field of late as well, was trotting out to left and it was clear Gonzalez was a bit perplexed by where he was supposed to go.

“I thought for a second I was going to third instead of left field, but when I saw it was Gallo (coming to home plate), I figured out it was a four-man outfield,” Gonzalez said.

Baldelli acknowledged the initial confusion.

“With him going right in the game, we talked to all our guys before the game starts about the shift and the four-man outfield and how it will work,” Baldelli said. “I haven’t talked to him about it. He’s been in four-man outfields before. He’s very comfortable playing in it. It might have caught him by surprise. That’s our fault. It was actually, the way everything came together, it was probably an odd circumstance but something we can get ahead of next time.”

Sunday’s pitching plan

The Twins will start righthander Kyle Gibson’s in the series finale on Sunday — and the last game before the All-Star break — but his outing will be shorter than usual. Gibson will be used in what essentially will be a bullpen game.

So how long will Gibson pitch?

“That’s probably something that we know but we probably wouldn’t exactly want to say,” Baldelli said. “To be honest. To be very frank. Gibby’s going to start. We don’t really actually even have any firm plan as far as how many pitches or innings he’s going to throw. But we’re going to throw a number of guys.”

The Twins also plan to bring up lefty Devin Smeltzer and it’s likely he will pitch as well.

Prolific power

The Twins only hit one home run on Saturday against Texas, but that brought their season total to 166 home runs for the season.

In other words, the Twins have tied the team’s 2018 mark for home runs, with one game remaining until the 2019 MLB All-Star break. It’s a safe bet to say they’ll eventually top the output from last season, if not Sunday, very soon.

AL Central Update

The Twins hold a seven-game lead over the Cleveland Indians after Saturday’s win with one game left before the 2019 All-Star Break. Throughout the course of the season, both teams have battled their fair share of injuries, but none more serious than Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco.

Carrasco was put on the injured list on June 5 with an unspecified “blood condition” and it’s been revealed by Carrasco and the Indians that his blood condition is leukemia. In his 12 starts with the Indians prior to going on the IL, Carrasco was 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA.

Carrasco first told the news to CDN 37, and added that he expects to return to the team in late July.