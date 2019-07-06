Twins tidbits: Offensive fireworks; a 2nd inning to remember; a meaningful win for Martin Perez

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins had one of their regularly scheduled fireworks displays set to follow Friday’s game against Texas at Target Field. The only issue was the Twins’ lineup put on a fireworks show in the rain-delayed game that was far more spectacular than anything that could be shot into the night sky afterward.

The Twins scored six runs and had eight hits in the second inning en route to a 15-6 victory in which Minnesota pounded out 20 hits before a sellout crowd of 38,073. Thirteen of those hits went for extra bases — tying a team record since in Game 2 of a doubleheader on April 20 of this season at Baltimore — and four of those were home runs. The 20 hits was the Twins’ most since June 13, 2017 against Seattle when they set a club record with 28.

Luis Arraez hit the Twins’ first homer of the game in the second inning, giving the team 162 on the season to set an MLB record for the most home runs before the All-Star break. The 2018 Yankees had 161. Home runs by Jorge Polanco, celebrating his 26th birthday; Jonathan Schoop and Mitch Garver increased the Twins’ season total to 165 through 87 games.

“(Our lineup is) really good, from one to nine,” Schoop said. “[Not just] one to nine, one to 13 can do damage. Anyone you throw into the lineup is going to contribute. It’s really good, especially when you don’t care where you are in the lineup, you know you can score. You don’t have to be 1-2-3 in order for you to score. Seven-eight-nine, you know you can score.”

Keep in mind, the Twins’ franchise record for home runs before the All-Star break had been 125, set in 1964.

“We’ve done it in a lot of different ways,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the team’s first-half power surge. “You could point to basically every guy that we have for some really impressive contributions. I think the diversity in our lineup with guys that do a lot of different things is something that we can point to as a reason for some of the success.”

The Twins’ victory came after a 2-4 road trip against the White Sox and A’s. The Twins had lost two of three in Oakland and scored 12 runs total in the process as Cleveland pulled within six games of the AL Central-leading Twins. Friday’s victory increased the Twins lead to 6.5 games and left four Rangers pitchers wondering what had hit them.

“The numbers that we’ve put up to this point, some of them are pretty unbelievable,” Baldelli said. “We’ll give the guys credit. They’ve earned it. Again, I haven’t seen many performances like it and we’ve done it time after time. It doesn’t change the way we prepare, it doesn’t change the guys’ mindsets, no one gets big-headed anyway. But we just show up and do our jobs and that’s what our guys do.”

POWERFUL SECOND

The Twins’ six-run second-inning against Rangers starter Adrian Sampson included eight hits, six of which went for extra-bases. It was only the second time since the Twins moved to Minnesota in 1961 that the team had six extra-base hits in an inning. The first time came on June 9, 1966 against the Kansas City A’s. The Twins had five home runs and a double in the seventh inning of that game.

The Twins had four doubles and two home runs — a solo shot by Arraez and a two-run shot by Polanco — against the Rangers. The last time the Twins had four doubles in an inning was on June 13, 2015 in the ninth inning of a game at Texas.

A BIT OF REVENGE

Martin Perez signed with the Texas Rangers as an amateur free agent in 2007 and spent his first seven seasons with the organization before being allowed to walk in free agency last winter.

Perez signed with the Twins in late January and made some adjustments, including adding a cut fastball, that led to great early-season success. Although Perez had cooled off since, he got an opportunity to face his former teammates on Friday and improved to 8-3 by earning the victory.

Perez gave up no runs and four hits through six innings before tiring in the seventh. The first four hitters in the inning reached against Perez before he was lifted for Ryne Harper. Perez had given up a run-scoring single to Asdrubal Cabrera and a run-scoring double to Rougned Odor and then Shin-Soo Choo added a two-run homer to right off Harper.

Perez departed to a nice round of applause from the Twins fans and pointed toward the Rangers dugout to acknowledge his former teammates. His final line: Six innings, seven hits, four runs, two walks and three strikeouts.

Perez said he had looked forward to this start for some time. “[It meant] a lot,” Perez said of beating his old team. “Doing what I’ve been doing all year and to do it to this team, Texas, is so special for me. I was there for 11 years. I’m very happy. I want to go home and get a good rest and come back tomorrow.”

Perez said nerves were not an issue. “I was just trying to stay with my plan and stay focused,” he said. “I don’t want to be laughing with the guys from that team. They’re trying to talk to me all game and they’re trying to play around with me, but I was staying with my focus and attacking the hitters. I was able to support my team. We scored some runs and we won.”

Perez admitted he joked around with some of his closest friends on the Rangers during the game.

“A couple of times, with (Nomar) Mazara, Odor and Elvis (Andrus) — my best teammates and best friends,” he said. “But when I’m trying to pitch, you just have to go out there and compete and do your job.”

Perez’s first three appearances this season came out of the bullpen. He then went 6-1 with a 2.17 ERA in eight starts. The lefthander had gone 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in six starts since his hot stretch, but was coming off a solid outing in which he gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings against Tampa Bay.

“Martin was really good,” Baldelli said. “He threw the ball as well as we’ve seen all year long, I think. The stuff was excellent from the start. You could tell, I think, he was probably a little amped up facing his old team. You could see it. The stuff wasn’t just ticking up — he was commanding the ball, like we talked about earlier, to both sides of the plate.

“He threw the ball great. Truthfully, even late in the game — you look at the line if you didn’t watch the game, and it really doesn’t show what he did. He threw the ball and dominated for most of that game tonight. I think it’s a great start that he’ll be able to look back on and kind of feed off of a little bit in his own right, and build off of.”