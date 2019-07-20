Twins Tidbits: Twins hoping Miguel Sano can clean up on A’s pitching; Byron Buxton update

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sano had found himself in the cleanup spot only once this season — he did not start that game — before getting the assignment on Saturday night against Oakland at Target Field.

Sano went 0-for-2 batting in the eighth spot in a 5-3 loss to the A’s on Friday night but he walked twice and scored a run. Sano was hitting .234/.328/.539 with 13 home runs and 25 RBIs entering Saturday’s game and was slashing .293/.408/.488 with one homer and three RBIs in 13 games in July after slashing .214/.290/.512 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs in 23 games in June.

“First of all, he definitely has had quality at-bats,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Sano’s recent performances. “He’s done a very nice job. That being said, with (Eddie Rosario) also not being out there today — and he’s held down the four spot for us for much of the year — I think it’s more of the best lineup for today. Our lineups change, obviously, many times over the course of a year. It’s a day-to-day thing in a lot of different spots in the order. I think (Sano) could find himself in a number of those spots going forward, just like he has in the past. But I think we can be really happy with what we’ve seen from him at the plate, and I think he’s feeling pretty good about his at-bats as well.”

Sano has now started games this season batting fourth, fifth (nine times), sixth (six), seventh (21), eighth (five) and ninth (once).

Rosario, who returned from a sprained ankle in mid-July after missing 13 games, did not start on Thursday against the A’s but hit a pinch three-run homer in the seventh that lifted the Twins. He was in the lineup on Friday for a game that started in 94-degree heat but was held out again Saturday. Baldelli said that with a night-day game situation on Saturday and Sunday the left fielder was going to be rested in one of the games and the Twins elected to sit him on Saturday against A’s lefty Brett Anderson.

Baldelli said Rosario also was dealing with “stomach issues” on Friday.

“Last night was a pretty tough night to be out there playing if you’re dealing with those sorts of things,” Baldelli said. “I’m sure he was not at 100 percent but he went out there and competed well. We just want to make sure he’s all right. He always wants to be out there playing regardless of how he’s feeling, but we just thought it was the best thing. We’re going to get him back into his normal, it’s not even a rotation, his normal time out there on the field. He’s going to be out there on a regular (basis), like he has been all year, we just want to make sure he’s ready to do that.”

BUXTON UPDATE

Center fielder Byron Buxton is eligible to return from the seven-day concussion list on Sunday but it appears very unlikely that will happen. Baldelli provided no promises as to when Buxton will be back after suffering concussion-like symptoms a week ago Saturday in Cleveland when he dived for a line drive.

“Buck came in, seemed good, was going to take part in some more activities,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to probably sweat it out, move around a lot, see how he’s feeling. Again, he has to pass the protocol testing before he can be out there and play. We’ll probably focus our energy on that (Sunday). See how he’s doing. I can’t say what day we’re going to activate him but he’s doing well.”

Asked if that meant it was unlikely Buxton would return Sunday, Baldelli said: “The doctors run the show here as far as situations like this when someone is dealing with something like concussion-related symptoms. They’re going to be the ones to decide when he’s going to do everything and how it goes. For me to comment on anything specifically, I can’t. I can tell you he looks good. I can tell you he’s doing a heck of a lot better than he was and he’s feeling good. He’s moving around. He can do some baseball-related activities right now and it’s gone well.”