Twins Trade Rumor Roundup: Finding 15 relievers having a good year on a bad team

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins showed us a couple of things with a pair of incredibly dramatic late-July games against the New York Yankees at Target Field. The first is that as a lineup, they are ready to contend with the championship-caliber club, and that nobody — not Aroldis Chapman or Adam Ottavino — will scare them late in a tense ballgame.

The second is that the bullpen as currently constructed does not appear ready to contend for a championship. (The Twins gave another hint to that affect Wednesday when they DFA’d Blake Parker, who was one of the big offseason reliever additions, to make room for well-traveled reliever Carlos Torres.)

To fans that want the Twins to complete their trade to add relief help, like, yesterday, I would say this: If the market was moving and other teams were getting rich on high-leverage relievers, we’d all have a right to question what’s up with the Twins and their brainy, patient front office. But as is the case, with one week to go before the July 31 trade deadline and no notable relievers trading teams, I think it’s safe to say that what we’re looking at is more like a game of chicken. A high-stakes game of extract-max-value-from-trade-chips chicken.

So if the market won’t move, let’s at least have a little fun outlining what it might look like. We’ll do this in a few different ways over the coming days. We can take a look at every *obvious* seller and go shopping from their pitching staff; We can go find all the starting pitchers with future team control, and rank them based on their appeal; and we can do an exercise like the one we’ve done today, taking a look at the results-to-date of some relievers from bad teams, and engage in Reckless Speculation that suggests the Twins should shoot a text to the teams in question.

Here’s how we’re doing it today. Using Baseball Savant as our guidepost, we’re looking at all MLB pitchers who’ve been around enough this year to get a good read on their stats. We’ll look at how well opponents have hit them this season, using Weighted On-Base Average as our offensive metric of choice. Pitchers with the best wOBA have had a good year, for the purposes of this exercise. We’ll also ignore starters for now, and we should eliminate relievers from teams with an eye on the World Series, since you’re likely not going to get anywhere in those trade talks.

So if you could pick any reliever to add in a trade based on his performance this year, who would you pick?

Top-shelf

Kirby Yates, Padres

Not knowing the prices that teams are asking, Yates is the most appealing target in any bullpen. He’s making a shade more than $3 million this year and has one more year of salary arbitration before he can qualify for free agency. And he’s dominant.

He has a 1.05 ERA in 43 innings for the Padres, including an elite 42.2% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. He’d supplant Taylor Rogers as the best reliever in the Twins bullpen, or at the very least he’d be the right-handed counterpoint to Minnesota’s lefty bullpen ace. I first advocated a trade for Yates (and Brad Hand) two summers ago when the Twins were considering a measured buy. Since then he’s blossomed further and at age 32 he’ll be one of the most sought after targets in the next week — if San Diego decides to trade him.

Ken Giles, Blue Jays

Do arm injuries scare you? Do multiple elbow issues in a single season give you pause? If so, then Giles isn’t your guy. But if you believe in his health and you believe in his stats, then you could benefit from other buyers getting scared over Giles.

Toronto’s closer owns a 1.59 ERA and a 42.3% strikeout rate in 34 innings this season.

Giles is making $6.3 million this year and could be kept next year with a raise in arbitration. Want a dominant reliever with more team control beyond this October? Giles and Yates ought to be at the top of the list.

Next Tier

Seth Lugo, Mets

Looks to me like the Mets are going to be sellers, wouldn’t you say? We’ll save our digital ink about Noah Syndergaard for another column, but he’s not the only Mets pitcher that has my attention. Zack Wheeler could do a job if you believe in his health (he was recently placed on the IL with shoulder fatigue but could still be traded). And a pair of relievers could be counting their final days in Queens, if MLB’s buyers have anything to say about it.

Lugo has a 2.96 ERA and fully 3 years of salary arbitration ahead of him before he can file for free agency. He’d add a righty complement to Taylor Rogers on the Twins’ late-inning Reliever Trust Tree. Beyond that, I’m just really curious what a fastball-curve reliever could do in the Twins’ new system of teaching and developing pitching. Lugo’s curveball rates second in the Majors in average spin rate, one spot behind…? Astros relief ace Ryan Pressly.

Ian Kennedy, Royals

Kennedy popped on my radar earlier this year when the Twins played the Royals, and he’s having a good year. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic connected the Twins to Royals reliever Jake Diekman, but it’s the righty Kennedy — 41 1/3 inning, 3.48 ERA, 28.6% strikeout rate — who is having the better year.

The Ian Kennedy I remembered had a fastball in the 90-92 mph range. The Kennedy I saw earlier this year was hitting 95+ on the radar gun and, for what it’s worth, has racked up 18 saves for a bad Royals team. Bonus: I can’t imagine it would cost too much to trade for Kennedy from the rebuilding Royals, since he’s owed $16.5 million next year in the final season of a $70 million contract.

Greg Holland, Diamondbacks

Remember when Holland was one of the hot tickets on the winter free agency shopping list? He signed late, it didn’t go well, and now he’s pitching in the desert and things are much better.

He took his $14 million contract for one year with the Cardinals last year. He settled for one year and $3.25 million with the Snakes this time around, although performance bonuses likely will drive up the value of that deal. He’s got an even 3.00 ERA and a strikeout rate pushing 30%.

The lefties

I think that the Twins need to add another lefty to pair with Taylor Rogers, if they want to keep using him in the roving fireman role come October. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I think that will prove to be a difficult position to address. Maybe Lewis Thorpe or Devin Smeltzer can approach the level of production you need from that spot, but if you don’t feel confident in that then there are lefties around the league with targeting in a trade.

Will Smith, Giants

One of the best left-handed relievers in the game. But I’m not sure that San Francisco will actually trade Major League players not that they’re the hottest team in baseball this side of the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians.

Aaron Bummer, White Sox

Plenty of team control left for a guy who looks like he could be having a breakout season. I don’t see the White Sox dealing him, but we’re just looking for good relievers on bad teams here.

Jarlin Garcia, Marlins

Same story as Bummer. I don’t foresee a trade, but if the Marlins are involved and there’s no plan to win in the immediate future, I’d probably check in.

Nice to have

Reyes Moronta, Giants (A Giants

Edwin Diaz, Mets (Remember the dude with the huge fastball that engaged in that epic battle with Luis Arraez?)

Hansel Robles, Angels

Austin Brice, Marlins

Sergio Romo, Marlins

Scott Oberg, Rockies

Shane Greene, Tigers (Ask about Matthew Boyd while you’ve got them on the horn.)

Why did we stop at Shane Greene? Because the next reliever that would qualify for my list here is Tyler Duffey, currently the second-most trusted pitcher in Minnesota’s bullpen, according to my eyes. In October I think you want 4 Trusted Relievers, and you might already consider the Twins to have two of them, between Duffey and Taylor Rogers.