Twins Trade Rumor Roundup: Giants have won 11 of 13 – should they still be sellers?

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in an interesting spot. A difficult spot, and to be sure, not a pleasant one.

After a remarkably successful “window” of contention that saw the club win 3 World Series titles under Bruce Bochy, the sun is setting on the Giants. Madison Bumgarner will be a free agent, and so will ace reliever Will Smith. They don’t have the deep lineup that once made them so successful, and with Bochy moving on, you got the sense from the outside that a rebuilding period was in order.

SF was in the middle of trade rumors for the past six weeks. Cash in while you can and give a little giddy-up to that farm system that will be at the center of the rebuild. Right?

Well, not so fast. With MadBum’s name strewn across headlines daily — and Will Smith finally starting to get his recognition, too — the Gigantes have rattled off 11 wins in 13 games, and at present are just 3 games out in the National League Card standings. That’s still a crowded picture, but it begs the question. Should the Giants really be sellers?

Jeff Passan shed some light on that situation in his recent “10 things” column for ESPN:

San Francisco’s recent success isn’t throwing a wrench in the team’s trade-Bumgarner-and-all-the-relievers plan. Even with their best run of the year, the Giants are three games below .500 and have the third-worst run differential in the NL. They are selling. One more time, a bit slower. They. Are. Selling. Which is a difficult thing to pitch to a fan base and clubhouse of players who are enjoying this winning stuff.

In other words: No need to cross off Bumgarner or Smith — or Same Dyson or lefty Tony Watson — from your trade target wish list. Which is good, considering the trade market ostensibly lost one arm yesterday when the Mets put Zack Wheeler on the IL with shoulder fatigue. That takes one arm target away, meaning that supply goes down and demand should stay the same.

If you get too many of those and you’ll see one of two things. Either prices will go through the roof for the committed buyers. OR there will be a few teams that just settle for secondary prizes, rather than paying to ante at the high-roller poker table. (That rich table would include names like Trevor Bauer, Noah Syndergaard, Matthew Boyd and others.)

Last word on the Giants. To me it almost feels like a mistake to consider standing pat. Forget adding. But what’s the best you can hope for if you keep all those pitching assets? Sneak your way into a Wild Card game and MadBum wins you the coin flip? That’s a nice outcome, but at what cost? The opportunity cost of adding wins to future seasons just for one last hurrah seems short-sighted to me, and the way to add future wins is to cash in your chips on Will Smith, and Bumgarner and maybe a few others.

The Twins, for their part, could use a guy like Smith and a lefty reliever, too.