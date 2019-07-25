Twins Trade Rumor Roundup: Mets listening on Thor; Twins outfield prospect drawing attention

The Twins have less than a week to go before the trade deadline. After a series with the Yankees in which they hung tough offensively but got run out of the building as a pitching staff, many fans are anxious for a trade to bring in pitching help.

Is that around the corner?

The short answer is: We’ll see. From what we’re hearing, though, it’s a safe bet that the market at large is waiting to move. Sellers want to know the range of offers that they could get, and with the limited number of arms available — and plenty of demand — those sellers could be shopping offers hoping to make out like bandits this July.

No doubt some teams are asking the Twins about top prospects Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff. Derek Falvey said that he doesn’t like to operate with the word “untouchable” in trade talks, because you don’t always know what’s on the other side of that offer. But consider those two guys very difficult to move, given their prospect standing in the industry, and Falvey’s repeated desire to have a sustainable winning club.

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi said that Twins outfield prospect Trevor Larnach will get some attention.

#Twins OF prospect Trevor Larnach is drawing significant attention from scouts. He was just promoted to Double-A. Selling clubs believe Larnach could be attainable since Minnesota has a young @MLB OF and OF Alex Kirilloff also at Double-A. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2019

Trevor Larnach, for example, is likely to be part of the asks from the #Rangers (Minor), #DBacks (Ray), #BlueJays (Stroman) and #Tigers (Boyd) in Minnesota’s search for a starting pitcher. #Twins have one of the strongest farm systems among buyers. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2019

The 2018 first-round draft pick earned a promotion to Double-A Pensacola after he hit .316/.382/.459 at High-A Fort Myers. Larnach is 22 years old.

Will you listen to me?

The Twins could look to add to the bullpen or they could look to add to the rotation. It’s believed that the Twins are interested in starting pitching with team control beyond this season. How many of those pitchers are 1) available in trade talks; and 2) better than Noah Syndergaard?

Not many. And ESPN’s Buster Olney said that the Mets are “beyond listening” to trade offers for Thor.

Rival evaluators say they believe the Mets are fully intent on dealing Noah Syndergaard before the trade deadline. "It's beyond listening," said one. "They want to move him." — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 25, 2019

Hmmm…

Impression is that trading for Noah Syndergaard would require a top 30 prospect and a couple of other solid pieces, one rival exec said earlier today. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) July 25, 2019

Syndergaard is under team control for two more seasons, so he’ll be relatively underpaid compared with his market value for 2020 and 2021. As an added bonus, if you trade for him now you’d also get him for this year’s postseason push.

The other Mets pitchers that I feel are worth asking about are Zack Wheeler, Edwin Diaz and Seth Lugo.

Giants on the move?

With the congestion in the battle for the N.L. Wild Card race, many teams could talk themselves into being contenders (read: buyers). The Giants seemingly haven’t lost a game in the month of July, and so it begs the question.

Could the team with pitching to spare and an eye to the future, the Giants, actually turn around and stand pat? Or even buy?

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that it’s “all but certain” that San Francisco will not trade Madison Bumgarner, no matter how the games go leading up to the trade deadline next Wednesday.

#SFGiants had a high-level scout at Matthew Boyd’s start in Detroit on Tuesday, which supports @Feinsand’s report about the Giants potentially *buying* in the coming days. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2019

Boyd’s name is interesting for Minnesota (and others). Ditto for Shane Greene, Detroit’s closer. But if the Giants won’t sell pitchers, that takes at least 4 interesting names off the market. That impact would be twofold, if it plays out that way. Not only could the Twins not make a deal for a reliever like Will Smith, but four names coming off the board — and the demand remaining fairly constant, or even increasing — the price just went up on purchasing pitchers at the deadline.

Twins-Yankees Catcher trade

The Twins agreed to trade catcher Brian Navarreto to the New York Yankees for cash considerations. It’s at least their third such cash-for-player transaction in recent weeks, but don’t read too much into that. Typically the dollar amount is so small so as not to drastically impact the bottom line.

The Yankees likely were looking for a catcher to help fill the gap after placing Gary Sanchez on the Injured List recently. The Twins, with Mitch Garver, Jason Castro and perhaps Willians Astudillo ready to return at some point from his oblique injury, had enough of a surplus to move Navarreto.