Twins Trade Rumor Roundup: Minnesota has checked on Shane Greene, Matthew Boyd from Tigers

The Minnesota Twins are looking for ways to upgrade their pitching staff in advance of the July 31 trade deadline. In the past two weeks they have DFA’d relievers Matt Magill, Mike Morin and Adalberto Mejia, in search of the right mix. GM Thad Levine has acknowledged that the front office is out looking for arms, since those upgrades might need to come from outside of the organization.

Two arms buzzing around the trade rumor mill are Detroit hurlers Matthew Boyd and closer Shane Greene. The Twins are reportedly in on both, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi.

Morosi noted in his report that “there is no substantial progress toward a deal” — although the Twins have called and asked about the pitchers.

This could amount to no movement, given the asking prices or the fact that the Twins and Tigers play in the same division. Or it could be that a Tigers “package” of the two pitchers ought to be talked about in the same way we all talk about Madison Bumgarner+Will Smith, or Ken Giles+Marcus Stroman.

Matthew Boyd+Shane Greene has the potential to be the best of the bunch.

Greene, Detroit’s closer, has 22 saves and a 1.06 ERA in 34 innings. He’ll have another year of team control after this season, which would be his final year of salary arbitration before free agency.

Boyd, one of the most underrated starters in baseball, would have three years of team control after this season. The 28-year-old left-hander has a 4.13 ERA in 120 innings, but what stands out to me are his 32.3% strikeout rate — which ranks 4th among all qualified MLB starters — and 4.8% walk rate. Those are Justin Verlander-type numbers.

Boyd is making $2.6 million this season; Greene is being paid $4 million in 2019.