Twins Trade Rumor Roundup: Twins inquire on Robbie Ray; Mets pitchers moving?; a Toronto package?

The Twins are one of the teams interested in Robbie Ray, according to a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Ray is 27 years old, left-handed, and has one more year of team control before he can become a free agent. All good signs, given the Twins’ interests in the market. He’s making about $6 million this season and will get a raise in arbitration this winter, so salary cost would not appear to be an issue at all.

More likely, the question will come down to the cost (in prospects) to acquire the pitcher. What are the Twins willing to give up? What are other teams will to do to win the Robbie Ray bidding?

The lefty has a 3.95 ERA this year in 123 innings for the Diamondbacks. He might walk a few too many batters for your liking (11.1% walk rate) but there’s no arguing with his punchouts. Ray has struck out 31% of hitters he’s faced this year, which ranks 3rd among N.L. starting pitchers this season, and 9th overall among starters with enough innings to qualify for the leaderboard. (Jake Odorizzi currently leads the Twins’ starting staff with a 25.5% strikeout rate.)

Trading for Ray wouldn’t be the biggest splash in the world. But it qualifies as jumping in the pool.

Zack Wheeler good to go?

Mets starter and pending free agent Zack Wheeler threw 73 pitches in his return from shoulder fatigue that landed him on the Injured List.

And not a moment too soon.

The Mets are widely considered to be a team that will sell ahead of Wednesday’s MLB Trade Deadline, and Wheeler could make a lot of sense for contending clubs. The shoulder fatigue figures to be enough to give some teams pause. But which contender couldn’t use a guy with a career 3.89 ERA and a 25.9% strikeout rate this season?

Wheeler pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up 3 runs to the Pirates in his return from the IL. He struck out 7 and didn’t walk anybody.

In part because of the contract status, Wheeler, if dealt, would cost significantly less in terms of prospects than his teammate and rotation pal, Noah Syndergaard.

How about Thor though?

Speaking of the Mets, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the likelihood of trading away Syndergaard and closer Edwin Diaz has increased.

Here’s an excerpt from his detailed report on the inner workings of the club:

The Mets have let teams know they would like a package to include a starter who can go into their rotation now — even if he is a No. 3-4 type — and a few top prospects. They have set out that they will only move Syndergaard if they are overwhelmed by a proposal, but more and more — in a market crying out for top starters to become available — the Mets think such a deal is out there. And more and more it looks as if [GM Brodie] Van Wagenen will be as bold in disassembling the team as he was in making acquisitions last offseason.

The headline on the Sherman report says that the “Mets are ‘definitely’ trading Syndergaard: source.”

And the ask in return for an MLB-ready starter has led to speculation that the Twins will not be the team best positioned to add Thor. Nor would the Yankees, for that matter. Maybe even the Astros would have a difficulty answering that part of the asking price, in addition to a few top prospects. The Padres and Braves are believed to have the type of MLB-near starting pitching that could get the Mets excited about dealing a good young pitcher with two more years of team control after this one.

For his part, Syndergaard appears to be taking rumor season in stride.

Here come them trade talks. pic.twitter.com/YShMUtKl5U — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) July 26, 2019

A Package Deal?

Given the apparent need for relief help and also a desire to add starting pitching for now and the future, the Twins would be an interesting trade partner for a team looking to package a reliever and starter in an attempt to maximize return.

For a time that meant we talked about Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith (or Tony Watson or Sam Dyson, etc.). We’ve talked about Matthew Boyd + Shane Greene. The names Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, Edwin Diaz and Seth Lugo may have been mentioned a time or two.

Another interesting seller tandem is Marcus Stroman and Ken Giles. The Twins had interest in Giles earlier this season, but it’s not clear if that diminished when he had his second flare up of an apparent elbow injury over the all-star break.

Here’s an interesting nugget from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi.

Concept of #Twins acquiring a starter and reliever in same trade has been mentioned, but one source said they're not close to doing so at the moment. It doesn't appear they're comfortable (right now) with a Stroman-and-Giles for Larnach-and-Graterol deal. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 26, 2019

Including two top-100 prospects in the same trade would be a steep price to pay. That deal also would make sense for Toronto, from my perspective, to maximize the return from Stroman and Giles. Both pitchers have control beyond this year, so they’d be acquired with an eye on multiple postseason runs, rather than just 2019.

No Kirby in Minnesota?

While nothing is certain when it comes to the Padres, ESPN’s Buster Olney reporting that the selling price for closer Kirby Yates remains “extremely high.”

Other teams say the selling price on Padres closer Kirby Yates remains extremely high, with San Diego indicating that it is perfectly content keeping Yates unless some team offers a wipeout package of prospects. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 27, 2019

I consider Yates to be one of the best targets this July for Minnesota — just like last summer when I wrote the Twins should call up San Diego about a Chaska native Brad Hand, and ask about Yates while you’ve got them on the phone.

But now some consider Yates to be one of the best relievers in the game, and with years of team control remaining before he can become a free agent, it could make sense for the Padres to hang onto him. Especially if they’re serious about their aspirations for making a strong push at the postseason next year. And in that case, maybe it does make sense to keep Yates and try to turn some of those top prospects into a starter like Noah Syndergaard.

Sergio Romo, anyone?

Sergio Romo is 36 years old and apparently also of interest to the Twins. Romo is having a solid season for a bad team, so the likelihood he’ll be traded would appear to be high.

And Craig Mish reports that the Twins are one of those teams interested.

Sources indicate Minnesota Twins are among teams that have shown interest in Marlins Relief Pitcher Sergio Romo. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 26, 2019

Romo was listed as one of our “15 relievers have a good year for a bad team.”

