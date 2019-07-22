Twins Trade Rumor Roundup: Twins late to add relief? And one suggestion for the ‘perfect move’

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are in first place in the AL Central, having held off the hard-charging Cleveland Indians, despite some down play of late in Minnesota. They still look from the outside like very clear deadline buyers.

The question is: How much will they buy? At what cost? And when will they make their move?

One national columnist wonders if it’s already too late.

Ken Rosenthal, writing for the Athletic, wondered in print if the Twins should have pounced sooner. The whole column is full of fun nuggets, and worth a read even for the non-Twins stuff. Here’s an excerpt on the Twins from Rosenthal’s latest (subscription required):

The Giants’ Sam Dyson, Tigers’ Joe Jiménez, Royals’ Jake Diekman and Blue Jays’ Daniel Hudson are among those who hit the market early, according to sources. The Twins tried to pursue certain names, including some of those listed above, but teams were reluctant to engage at a realistic level or even engage at all, sources said. Perhaps none of the available relievers would have validated the premium the sellers required, but the prices likely will remain steep, particularly for the top names. Meanwhile, the Twins’ 11 1/2-game lead over the Indians on June 3 is down to three games.

That’s a decent list of relievers, although given the years that each is having, none of them would make the “splash” that signing Craig Kimbrel would have. None would be thrust into the same sort of high-leverage role that you’d give to a Ken Giles (Toronto) or a Will Smith (Giants) or a Kirby Yates (Padres).

There’s a question in my mind as to whether pitchers like Smith and Yates will be available, and especially if they’ll be available at prices the Twins are going to want to pay. I think in a perfect world the Twins are going to find out what they have in Lewis Thorpe, and if he can be your October, Non-Taylor-Rogers lefty in the bullpen, then great. Saves you the cost of acquiring a lefty. If not, then the Twins could be looking at as many as 3 additions, although that seems aggressive on the surface.

They could look to add a lefty, a high-leverage reliever (they could be the same guy, potentially), and if they’re feeling dangerous, they could get in on the starting pitching market — particularly those arms with contractual team control beyond this season.

Other reliever names that I’d call or text asking about include Shane Greene (Tigers), Seth Lugo (Mets), Aaron Bummer (White Sox), Greg Holland (Diamondbacks) and Ian Kennedy (Royals).

The ‘perfect’ move?

Does the perfect trade exist? Sports Illustrated thinks they’ve found the unbeatable deal for each of the first-place clubs in the league. Spoiler alert: You might not like the call they made for the Twins.

Columnist Mitchell Gladstone opined that it’s not worth giving up the farm to land Noah Syndergaard in the Twin Cities. Instead, he wrote, the Twins should trade for Jake McGee from the Colorado Rockies.

Taylor Rogers is the only lefty Minnesota has in relief, and with the 2012 11th-round selection as the team’s primary closer, they could use another southpaw. McGee’s numbers aren’t overwhelming—he’s only struck out 19 in 22 1/3 innings and his WHIP sits at 1.25 through 23 appearances. He would, however, benefit from getting out of Coors Field, and the Twins could control him for two years beyond this season after he signed a two-year deal with a team option this past winer.

McGee is left-handed, so that I can see. I think the Twins need a lefty reliever and a high-leverage reliever; if you want to make them both the same person that might work, too. (Lewis Thorpe, the lefty who had an impressive outing in relief for the Twins win against the Yankees on Monday, could factor in.)

Otherwise, though, I don’t think this is exactly the perfect fit. He’s 32, he’s got a 3.09 ERA, which is fine but not spectacular, and he’s pitching in the 7th and 8th innings for the Rockies. I think he’d probably make the Twins better; I also think they could aim higher. If they wanted McGee, he was available for hire last winter, when he signed in Colorado on a 3-year, $27 million deal. He’s set to make $9.5 million next year and has a team option for $9 million the season after that (or a $2 million buyout).

Without knowing the price, it’d be hard to be mad at the move on its own. But if the Twins make that trade I think that rightfully you’d expect there to be more where that came from.