Watch the Twins turn a triple play vs. Yankees and learn who knew it was coming

MINNEAPOLIS — The Yankees had runners on first and second base in the top of the first inning on Monday night at Target Field, when third baseman Luis Arraez and second baseman Jonathan Schoop communicated that if a ground ball came to third it was going in Schoop’s direction.

The easy play would have been for Arraez to take the double play and go across the diamond with his throw but the thought was the potential for a triple play existed.

“Two pitches before, I told him if it’s close to you, go to the base and trust me,” Schoop said. “Give it to me. He said ‘Ok. Ok.’ And then he (did) it.”

Indeed, he did. Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion hit the ninth pitch of the at-bat right at Arraez. The rookie stepped on third before delivering the ball to Schoop. The veteran second baseman relayed the ball to first baseman Miguel Sano for the 13th triple play in Twins history. The Twins then hit two home runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to an 8-6 victory over the Yankees.

What made the play even more remarkable is Arraez was playing only his eighth game of the season at third base and, yet, looked right at home at the position. “You’ve got to anticipate it,” Schoop said when asked what has to happen to turn a triple play. “Before the ball’s hit, you’ve got to make the decision if you’re going to do it or not. The ball was perfect, a little soft, so he could charge in and put it on the base and give it to me and turn the triple play.”

Twins starter Martin Perez had walked the first two Yankees he faced, DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge, before Encarnacion hit his rocket to third.

The last time the Twins turned a triple play was on June 1, 2017 against the Angels in Anaheim. Sano, playing third base that day, started it and second baseman Brian Dozier and first baseman Joe Mauer completed it. The Yankees hadn’t hit into a triple play since June 25, 2017 against the Reds.

While Sano has been involved in turning two triple plays, this was the third time Schoop has had a hand in getting three outs on one play.

“I think (this one) ranks No. 1 because I did one against Detroit and one against Boston,” he said. “The one against Boston was a fly ball and it dropped and we turned a triple play. But the Detroit one was the same ground ball. Almost the same. But this one is ranked No. 1 because Martín, he had a little bit of a problem in the first inning. All the teams in the big leagues are good. But they’re first place. We’re first place. We want to show them and they want to show us. We want to show them we’re good and to get Martín out of the inning was big.”

A TRIPLE PLAY!!! Arraez/Schoop/Sano turn the first triple play for the #MNTwins since Sano/Dozier/Mauer on June 1st 2017! pic.twitter.com/x6KQ3WuDGW — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) July 23, 2019

