Wave of the future? Trade capital? MLB.com updates top-100 prospect list to include more Twins

The Twins have two ways to acquire veteran talent to supplement the base of their roster any given year. They can sign a player who has filed for free agency, using money. Or they can trade for a player under contract with another club, typically using prospects.

And we don’t need to see Minnesota’s books to know they’re rich in at least one of those currencies:

Prospects.

The Twins are regarded as one of the stronger farm systems in baseball, at least when it comes to high-upside young players with potential to make a difference in the big leagues. MLB.com’s prospect team recently re-ordered their top-100 prospects list to account for stocks that have risen, fall, and a handful of former prospects who have graduated from the term. Vlad Guerrero Jr., once a top prospect, is a now just a big leaguer, for example.

For deeper scouting reports and expanded info on all of the top-100, you can find their list here. It’s worth a read if you’re into this stuff.

Here are the Twins that made the updated list.

Royce Lewis, 7

Some people outside the organization would consider trading Lewis at the deadline. And even Derek Falvey himself stopped short of using the “term” untouchable when he was speaking generally about trade talks. Still, a top-10 prospect who players shortstop carries some incredible potential value, and the guess here is that any deal would require the Twins would get extreme value in return.

Alex Kirilloff, 16

A top-20 prospect that missed a full year following Tommy John surgery returned last season and put up monster numbers in the minor leagues. It’s hard to fake the kind of offensive prowess Kirilloff appears to possess. His natural position might be corner outfield — a crowded market on the Major League roster right now — but his bat could project to be the kind for which you find a spot.

Brusdar Graterol, 58

A shoulder injury halted his season mid-stream, but before that Graterol was looking like a fast riser. In 9 starts at Double-A Pensacola he posted a 1.89 ERA and a 46:19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 47 1/3 innings. Oh yeah, and he’s 20 years old.

View this post on Instagram 2️⃣💣💣 BOMBAS! A post shared by SKOR North (@skornorth) on Jul 26, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT

Jordan Balazovic, 82

Makes his debut on the MLB.com top-100 list and it was only a matter of time. He was dominant at low-A before earning his promotion to High-A Fort Myers, and along the way he was named to the All-Star Futures game alongside Royce Lewis.

Combined between the two levels he has a 2.78 ERA in 74 1/3 innings, to go along with 101 strikeouts and 20 walks. Note: Balazovic is also 20 years old (fifth round draft pick in 2016), and he’s already set a new career-high for innings pitched.

Trevor Larnach, 97

Larnach was last year’s first-round draft choice after competing in the College World Series with Oregon State. He’s 22 years old and handling pro pitching just fine, thank you very much.

The outfielder has earned a promotion to Double-A Pensacola by hitting .316/.382/.459 at High-A Fort Myers. This is the first time Larnach has cracked MLB.com’s top-100 list.