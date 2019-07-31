Wetmore: With Trevor Bauer on the move, 12 starting pitching targets worth a look for the Twins

So you want starting pitching? And you want it for this postseason run? Wednesday is your final chance to get that help from outside the organization, and that price tag won’t be appetizing. Let’s just get that out of the way early.

But some teams will pay the ante to sit down at the poker table, and try to get that one final piece to put them over the edge — either into October or through October.

As Eno Sarris said during a guest appearance on the SKOR North Twins Show on Tuesday: eventually your season is going to come down to one game. Who do you want on the mound in those critical moments? Relevant to Wednesday’s MLB Trade Deadline: How much are you willing to pay to get that premium arm for that exact moment.

With Marcus Stroman off the board (Mets) and Trevor Bauer apparently off the board (Reds), it leaves the starting pitching market a little thin. Especially if you consider the Mets to be off their rocker and in possession of 4 coveted assets — Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler. What they do next is anyone’s guess.

So what are your options in a thin starting pitching market with a handful of contenders all looking to up their arms for this race?

Meet the Mets

Jacob deGrom, Mets

All right, I won’t spend too much time on this. But if they’re going to ask for Byron Buxton, Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis, we’ve got to have a little fun with it, right?

Noah Syndergaard, Mets

Thor started a game for the Mets on July 30. He pitched 7 1/3 innings in a Mets win, and he gave up just 1 unearned run, with 1 walk and 11 strikeouts. TV radar guns showed him hitting 100 mph with his fastball.

What’s the harm in adding a great starting pitcher — yes, with a checkered injury history — who is 26 years old and has 2+ years of team control and a 100 mph fastball? Especially if all it will cost you is Byron Buxton, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, backstage passes the next time Garth Brooks is in town, Vikings seats on the 50-yard line, three-quarters of the limestone in Target Field, both World Series trophies and every souvenir baseball from Harmon Killebrew’s home runs?

Zack Wheeler, Mets

The most realistic Mets trade target, in my opinion. That is, if relievers Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz are not part of the equation. Wheeler is a pending free agent, and I’ve heard the theory floated that trading for Marcus Stroman was a way of pre-emptively replacing Wheeler. So, he’s expendable then?

One option facing the Mets is to trade Wheeler now, get what you can get, and roll into next season with a great top of the rotation featuring deGrom, Syndergaard and Stroman. Another option would be to hang onto Wheeler, give him a Qualifying Offer (a standardized one-year deal worth let’s say about $18 million), and make that starting staff even deeper. Or, Wheeler could say No, Thank You to that QO, and the Mets would get an appealing draft pick and draft pool money in return.

So if I’m the Twins and I think that the Mets know what they’re doing (let’s just say), I’d be on the phone trying to offer more value than that draft pick compensation. So too would other clubs, so that’s probably just a starting point.

Wheeler has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, although his other numbers suggest he’s been a much better pitcher than that stat would suggest. And his career ERA is 3.89. One concern is that two weeks ago he was on the Injured List with shoulder fatigue, which appeared to significantly dampen his trade value. We’ll see.

Name-brand ‘rental’

Madison Bumgarner, Giants

I’ve said all along that my preferred target in San Francisco is reliever Will Smith. If the Giants will sell anything, that’s what I’d ask them for. But if they’ll sell everything, then Minnesota might as well stay on the conference-call bidding war for MadBum. Don’t pay for the 2014 version of Bumgarner; pay for 3 months of a proven starter who is 29 years old and good.

If I’m the Giants I’m at least tempted to do a partial sell-off here to give the forthcoming rebuild a jumpstart. It would be difficult to say goodbye to the man, the myth and the legend all in one go. The Twins can’t concern themselves with that sentimentality, of course. They’ve got a division title to win.

Long-term pieces

Caleb Smith, Marlins

I actually don’t know why Miami would trade him so it’s hard to consider him a serious/strong option for a team like Minnesota. But if you covet good pitchers with years of team control, Caleb Smith checks both boxes. It’s also hard to start a sentence with “I don’t know why Miami would trade…” when they willingly got rid of Christian Yelich. Smith hasn’t reached his arbitration-raise seasons yet, and you get three of those before free agency.

Matthew Boyd, Tigers

If you’re on the phone (or text or Whatsapp) discussing a Shane Greene trade anyway, you might as well ask about Boyd. He’s a bit of a breakout pitcher, he’s got solid peripherals, and has 3 years of control on a team that likely won’t make a strong push in that time frame. He’s underrated around the game if you ask me, but I think front offices and teams are pretty well aware by now that he’s a good pitcher. If you’re paying name-brand prices for 3+ years of team control, that’s a pretty penny. If you can get Boyd off the Tigers for less than that then it’s an interesting angle to consider.

Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

We should say up front that this could amount to wasted breath and digital ink. Greinke has 15 teams on his no-trade list, and reportedly the Twins are one of them. He’d need to approve any move to Minnesota before talks could reach the rolling boil needed to get a deal done.

And yet, Greinke’s a fun one to consider. The sleeper we’ve been talking about for months now. If teams have roughly the same view of almost all players, then the two ways to add Major League value is to trade future Major League value (prospects) or take on salary greater than the value a player provides on the field. Teams can do one or the other, or a mixture of both.

I asked Twins CBO Derek Falvey last week if the team felt like it could add salary if the right move presented itself, and he didn’t hesitate to say that the front office “definitely” has the support from ownership to add salary if needed.

View this post on Instagram OWNER’S APPROVAL ✅ A post shared by SKOR North (@skornorth) on Jul 26, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

Which bring us to Greinke, a good pitcher making a lot of money. He signed one of those huge contracts with Arizona, complete with perks, partial no-trade clauses and deferred money. As near as I can tell, there’s still about 2 years and $66 million left to be paid. (I’d want an accountant to help check the math on deferred money and all the rest. Let’s just go with that for the sake of this column.) And as near as I can tell, Greinke is still considered one of the top-10 to top-15 starters in the game.

Anyway, he’s 35 years old, still good, and expensive for the next two-plus seasons. If Arizona is looking to move him after getting left behind in a jumbled mess of a race for the N.L. Wild Card, then I think the Twins should get involved.

One more year

The Twins have three starters in their rotation who are pending free agents: Kyle Gibson, Jake Odorizzi and Michael Pineda. If you want team control beyond this year, here are a few starting pitchers worth considering.

Mike Minor, Rangers

Minor is under contract for $9.5 million next season and he’s a free agent after that. His current team, the Texas Rangers, had a strong start to the season but ought to be sellers at this point. He’ll be coveted by teams seeking starting pitching even if he’s not the brand name of, say, a Madison Bumgarner. The Texas lefty has had better results this season than a number of pitchers on this list. He’s got a 3.00 ERA in 135 innings, and his 24.8% strikeout rate, while not elite, would settle in near the top of the Twins’ rotation.

Adding Minor would theoretically bump somebody from the rotation, and that could have bullpen ramifications as well. Martín Pérez pitched in relief earlier this season before the Twins needed to use a fifth starter. Maybe the Twins could address adding a starter and a reliever simply by adding a starter?

Robbie Ray. Diamondbacks

Ray will get one more raise in arbitration this winter before he can become a free agent the following season. Reports in recent days are that with Arizona poised to sell, the sharks have begun circling in the water and Ray’s name has come up a lot more on those rumor websites that track everything from whispers and winks to done-deal transactions.

The Diamondbacks’ lefty has a 3.91 ERA this season and another year of team control. That on its own would get the attention of buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Did you know that Ray also rates 6th in the Majors in strikeout rate (31.6%) among starting pitchers? That’s not the only measure of a pitcher but it’s a fun one.

The names of starters who strike out hitters more often are Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, Justin Verlander and Matthew Boyd. The list of starters that punch out hitters less often than Ray includes every other starting pitcher in the big leagues.

Some other names

Tanner Roark, Reds

Mike Leake, Mariners

Leake would deepen the staff and it was fun to watch him go for a no-hitter in recent weeks. Not sure he adds to the top end of the rotation, which is what the Twins should be aiming for on July 31. Depending how his contract plays out, he’ll be owed $20 million over the next year, or $33 million over the next two years.

Danny Duffy, Royals

Duffy’s under contract for something like 2 more years at $30.75 million. He’s fine, and yet you’re really paying for his services. The appealing thing there is that it shouldn’t cost the moon or the stars to get him under your employ, though skeptics could reasonably argue that he’s not making a huge difference in Minnesota’s starting rotation in October. Just consider the K.C. lefty and interesting name in a weird and hard-to-guess market.