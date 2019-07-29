Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: The Twins added Sergio Romo in a trade, and that should help

1. Sergio Romo’s stats file

Sergio Romo, a right-handed reliever, is the newest member of the Twins following a weekend trade that sent former Twins prospect Lewin Diaz packing for South Florida. Here are a few things you’ll want to know about Romo if you root for the Twins or live in Bombasota.

Age: 36

ERA: 3.58

Draft class: 2005, the same year the Twins took Matt Garza, Kevin Slowey and Brian Duensing

Strikeout rate: 21.2%, down quite a bit from a season ago, and tracking to be a career-low

Walk rate: 8.3%

Chase rate: 41.0% (opponents swinging at pitches outside the strike zone, according to FanGraphs).

Swinging-strike rate: 13.9% (how often do hitters swing and miss at his stuff?)

Righties have posted a .249 Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) against Romo this season.

Lefties have posted a .311 wOBA against him this season.

Some context and conclusions:

Romo is here to face chiefly right-handed hitters, I’d imagine. He’s better against righties than lefties this year, by quite a margin, and that’s the same story as 2016 and 2017; in 2018 he was mediocre against each side, according to wOBA-against.

He’ll be used in both spots — righties and lefties — but if the chunk of the order that’s coming up next is primarily left-handed, I’d guess those spots still belong to Taylor Rogers. Especially late in games with the part of the lineup that can hurt the Twins.

Romo’s strikeout rate is below league average for a reliever, but so is his ERA. I don’t have readily available the figures for league-average reliever age, or league-average moxie, so we’ll exclude them from the analysis.

His swinging-and-miss rate is higher than Rogers’, it’s higher than Tyler Duffey’s and it’s higher than Trevor May’s. In fact, it’s higher than every long-time Twins reliever, and only falls short of Martín Pérez’s time as a reliever and new guy Cody Stashak’s great start. (Only two qualified relievers have a higher swing-and-miss rate than Stashak: Ken Giles and Josh Hader.)

2. Sergio Romo’s pitch mix

If stats don’t do it for you and you learn just one thing about this new Twins reliever, you should know that Sergio Romo features a heavy dose of sliders. He’ll also drop down in arm slot, so maybe hitters are getting funny looks at the ball out of his hand as it tracks toward the plate. You’ll remember that from the 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series when he was a member of the Giants.

Romo’s fastball is 87 mph. Let’s get that out of the way! He’s a soft tosser, relative to his MLB peers.

But that doesn’t make him a junkballer. Romo’s slider (77 mph, on average), is his go-to pitch more than 57% percent of the time, one of the highest rates in the game. He’s using that slider almost 6 out of every 10 offerings, and the rest is split between a sinker, changeup and four-seam fastball, according to Brooks Baseball. That’s who he’s been for most of his career.

Statcast measures his spin rate on his slider as rating near the top of the league: 2,852 rotations per minute. So only 12 pitchers had higher spin on their sliders than Romo, according to Baseball Savant. FanGraphs says that it’s been a strong weapon for him, and it’ll be fascinating to see that in action. When you look at the movement charts on Baseball Savant, Romo’s slider has way less vertical break than your typical slider, and any time you’re at an extreme on the pitching spectrum there’s an advantage to be won there. It’s the east-west movement that gets it done for Romo, since he gets 3 extra inches of horizontal movement compared with the average MLB slider.

3. Big-game mentality?

From my seat it’s fairly easy to read a quote like this and make a snap decision on the attitude of a player.

Sergio Romo went to sleep at 2 a.m. and was on a flight by 6 a.m. from Miami to Chicago. “There’s no waiting,” he said. “…I noticed that they lost yesterday and the lead went down to one. Yeah, we can’t keep letting that happen so we’ve got to try to win so all hands on deck.” — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) July 28, 2019

I never know if that snap judgement is accurate, but it’s easy to to do.

I don’t know much of anything about Romo’s personality, other than the fact that the Twins do their homework on this stuff and apparently they trust him. Don’t read too much into any quote you see in professional athletic circles; at the same time, that team-first mentality and the stuff to get outs in the late innings ought to be a benefit to the Twins.

I can’t imagine you go to and through 3 World Series without picking up a lesson or two. And if the Twins ultimately make it into October and make a run, I imagine that it’ll be helpful to have guys like Romo and Nelson Cruz showing up to the park each day having been there and done that.

Maybe that’s why Romo typically got the 9th inning in Miami. Maybe it’s the reason that with games on the line in the highest leverage spots, Romo was at his best for the Marlins. (In a small sample of 66 batters in “high-leverage” spots, as defined by Baseball Reference, hitters managed a .217/.258/.283 batting line against Miami’s closer, per B-Ref. That was better than his outcomes in low- and medium-leverage spots, for whatever that’s worth.)

4. The Twins have a crafty front office

We have to look at the whole trade to figure out fully what’s going on here. The Twins traded prospect Lewin Diaz, a power bat in the low minors, to the Marlins for Sergio Romo and pitching prospect Chris Vallimont, plus a player to be named.

You almost never hold your breathe on a PTBNL (unless you’re the Pirates trading for Chris Archer 😬), so let’s skip that for now. I’m sure the Twins will pick someone that they like from a short list of players made available as part of the trade.

Vallimont is a pitching prospect who apparently has done some work with the Twitter-famous training center Driveline in Seattle. He’s 22 years old, and between two levels of A-ball this year he has a 3.16 ERA in 105 1/3 innings, plus 122 strikeouts and 37 walks. For what it’s worth, MLB.com slotted him at the back end of the top-30 Twins prospects after the trade — right around the same spot Diaz had occupied on some lists.

Could the Twins have gotten a lesser reliever for a lesser prospect? I’m sure of it. Could they have gotten a better player in return if they put Diaz in a package with some other promising players? Of that I’m less sure, but maybe it’s what you’d hoped for if you’re a Twins fan. My point is: if the market’s not ready to move on some of your offers, and you want to make absolutely sure that you’re not left without a chair when the music stops. you make a trade like Romo to hedge your bets.

The Twins still have a grove of prospects from which to trade if they want. They could still take money back in a deal, to lower the prospect-cost to acquire a player. They still have the capital to make more moves. And if Diaz is a trade-able asset — clearly he was in their view — but the market doesn’t have a perfect value match that’s ready to be traded, then you take the deal that you can get and sweeten it a little on the other end (Vallimont and a PTBNL).

In a vacuum, you might dislike the move as a fan or you might love it. All I’m saying is that the Trade Deadline Game Theory in play here fascinates me.

5. Opportunity Cost

Will trading for Romo cost you the opportunity to go acquire even more pitching?

The Twins still have a grove of prospects from which to trade if they want. They could still take money back in a deal, if they’d prefer to reduce the prospect-cost to acquire a player.

In other words, they still have the capital to make more moves.

The Mets have already taken Marcus Stroman off the board. The A’s took reliever Jake Diekman off the board, a couple weeks after they did the same for Homer Bailey.

Do the Twins still fancy the opportunity to add a starting pitcher with future control? Do they still think they need more pitching to compete with the Astros, the Yankees and the Dodgers? Heck, do they need more in the tank to compete with the Indians?

Do they still have the resources to make a move for a Naoh Syndergaard? A Matthew Boyd? A Trevor Bauer? A Mike Minor?

Losing Lewin Diaz won’t cost them that opportunity. Now it looks to me like a race against the clock.