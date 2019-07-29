What does the Stroman trade suggest about who the Twins might have to give up to land a top starter?

The Mets made an interesting—and somewhat perplexing—trade Sunday, acquiring Marcus Stroman from Toronto for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson.

The trade in itself is bizarre given the Mets’ current place in the standings, but let’s ignore that for now. What’s more interesting, from the Twins’ perspective, is the return, and what it suggests about the current market.

Kay and Woods-Richardson were the top two pitching prospects in the Mets’ organization. Overall, they were the No. 4 and 6 prospects in the Mets’ system, respectively, according to Baseball America. That sounds impressive, but the Mets also have one of the worst farm systems in baseball. Kay was near the bottom of some preseason top-100 lists, but isn’t currently ranked on any. Woods-Richardson is not considered a top 100 prospect.

Kay and Woods-Richardson, in other words, are good, but not elite, pitching prospects. That’s interesting, because on its surface the return feels a bit light. Stroman was considered one of the best starting pitching prospects on the market. Noah Syndergaard and Zack Grienke—if the Diamondbacks choose to trade him—probably rank above him. With Grienke, though, you have to factor in his huge contract; he’s still owed about $85 million through 2021, so the return will be highly contingent on how much money the Diamondbacks agree to send to the team to which he’s traded. For that reason, predicting a possible trade with Grienke isn’t fruitful; there’s simply too much variance due to his contract.

Detroit’s Matthew Boyd, who has three years of team control beyond this season, may also command a higher return than Stroman. Two other starters that have been linked to the Twins–Arizona’s Robbie Ray and Mike Minor of Texas–rank just below Stroman in trade value, in my view. San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner appears increasingly unlikely to be dealt.

With that in mind, let’s first examine who in the Twins’ system would be comparable to the return the Blue Jays got for Stroman, then look at what that suggests about who they might give up if they go after any of the names above.

Comparable prospects

As a borderline top-100 pitcher, Kay isn’t at the level—in terms of trade value—as the top two pitching prospects in the organization. Brusdar Graterol is a consensus top 100 prospect. Graterol, who’s been out with a shoulder issue, pitched in his first rehab game with the GCL Twins Monday, reportedly hitting 101 MPH on his fastball. (The timing is interesting there. Are the Twins trying to showcase him ahead of the deadline?)

Jordan Balazovic is rocketing up prospect rankings, and is now considered a top 100 prospect by several publications. Balazovic may be surpassing Graterol as the top pitching prospect in the organization. He has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, and very strong strikeout and walk rates. He’s currently pitching for Canada in the Pan Am Games.

Jhoan Duran, acquired in the Eduardo Escobar trade last season, is having a phenomenal year. He ranks as the No. 3 pitching prospect in the organization, and is a borderline top-100 prospect. Between High-A and Double-A this year, Duran has a 3.04 ERA, 10.6 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9, while flashing an upper-90s fastball. In terms of prospect rankings, Duran probably is about on the same level as Kay.

After Duran, the next two pitching prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com, are Lewis Thorpe and Blayne Enlow. Thorpe, of course, is in the majors with the Twins, while Enlow is currently in High-A. It’s difficult to compare Thorpe to Woods-Richardson, simply because they’re at very different points in their career. Woods-Richardson is an 18-year-old who hasn’t pitched above A-ball, while Thorpe is in the majors. Woods-Richardson’s range of possible outcomes is simply much larger than Thorpe’s. He could be a top-of-the-rotation starter, or flame out in Double-A. Blayne Enlow may be a better comp. Although Enlow is a bit further along than Woods-Richardson, he was also drafted out of high school and is still at the beginning stages of his career.

For argument’s sake, then, let’s assume the return for Stroman was about comparable to Jhoan Duran and Blayne Enlow. What does this suggest about who the Twins may have to give up for other starters on the market? Let’s take a look.

Noah Syndergaard

A Syndergaard trade is really tough to predict, because A) he pitches for the Mets, and B) New York reportedly wants big league talent back for him. But, if we assume they would trade for prospects, they’d want more than what they gave up for Stroman. Syndergaard has an extra year of team control, and is a better pitcher. The Twins would likely have to part with one of Graterol and Balazovic, and possibly Duran as well, in addition to other pieces. That’s a lot to give up, but it might be worth it for an elite arm who could help for multiple years and has the stuff to shut down lineups like the Yankees and Astros.

Matthew Boyd

Boyd is a really interesting case. His 12.1 K/9 and 2.0 BB/9 are both elite. His ERA (3.94) is not, and he’s never had an ERA below four in his five years in the big leagues. Part of that is his propensity to give up the long ball—he’s given up 22 in 132 1/3 IP this year and has given them up at an alarming rate throughout his career. It’s also unclear if the Tigers would be willing to trade within the division—it would seem foolish not to given how far away they are from contending, but some teams have more traditional views about that than others.

Boyd has three years of team control beyond this season, so he could fill a need for the Twins with Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda and Kyle Gibson all slated for free agency after the season. Those three years of control mean Boyd likely commands more than Stroman, who has just one year of control beyond this season. If the Tigers want pitching back, Graterol or Balazovic would probably have to be included, along with several secondary pieces.

Mike Minor

Minor’s not a household name, but he’s been phenomenal for Texas this season. He has a 3.00 ERA, 9.1 K/9, and 3.1 BB/9. He also leads all American League pitchers in WAR. Ray is signed through 2020 at a reasonable rate ($9.83 million next year), so he’d also fill a need and give the Twins a strong left-handed presence on the staff.

Minor’s probably just below Stroman in value, though it’s close. They’re comparable statistically, and in years of control. If the Twins could get him for Duran and Enlow, it would be a nice addition for Minnesota. (One thing to keep in mind with Minor: Thad Levine spent 11 seasons as Assistant GM with Texas, and has a very good relationship with their current GM, Jon Daniels. That could help facilitate a move).

Robbie Ray

Like Minor, Ray is a left-handed starter with a year of control beyond this season. He’s having a strong year for Arizona, though his numbers aren’t at Minor’s level. Ray has a 3.91 ERA, 12.1 K/9, and 4.0 BB/9. The strikeout rate is very strong, but he couples it with control issues. Like Boyd, he has a propensity to give up a lot of long balls.

Although Ray’s been a starter throughout his career, there’s been rumblings that he could be an effective reliever down the stretch, because of the elite strikeout ability. I think he’d be more valuable to the Twins as a starter, but it’s worth keeping in mind. In my view, Ray won’t command quite what Minor will. But, if the Twins lose out on Minor, it might be worth it to give up a package of Duran and Enlow for him, considering the window is wide open, both this year and next.

In sum, the Marcus Stroman trade suggests the market for starters isn’t quite as high as many thought it was. The Twins certainly have the pieces to acquire an impact starter, but whether they choose to pay the price necessary to get one remains to be seen.