Will Andrew Cashner deal lead to flurry of trade activity?

The fact that July 31 will serve as the only trade deadline in Major League Baseball this season has left many wondering when the big deals will begin. The Twins are among the teams expected to be active and it’s known that, like with many contenders, they are looking for both starting pitching and bullpen help.

So when will the trades start? That answer came Saturday when the Boston Red Sox obtained starting pitcher Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles for minor league infielder Noelberth Romero and outfield prospect Elio Prado. Both of those players are in rookie ball.

Cashner, a 32-year-old righthander, is 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP this season with last-place Baltimore. The Red Sox (50-41) are in third place in the AL East and 8.5 games back of the division-leading Yankees. Boston is one-game behind for the second spot in the wild card race.

It will be interesting to see if the Cashner deal leads to more trades in the coming days involving pitchers such as San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith, Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, Detroit’s Matthew Boyd and others.