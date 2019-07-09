Would Cleveland still move Trevor Bauer before trade deadline?

Could the Cleveland Indians still trade Trevor Bauer, despite having pulled within 5.5 games of the Twins in the American League Central?

It appears that could be the case.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Monday that he expects Cleveland to be “aggressive listeners” on Bauer leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. While it seems unlikely the Indians would send Bauer to the Twins, since they have closed the gap on Minnesota since early June, there are other options.

One could be the New York Yankees. Or maybe the Twins could be an option.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote a column on what Cleveland might be thinking in dealing Bauer and still planning to stay in the race for either the AL Central title or a wild card. One baseball official told the Post the interest in Bauer is “around the block.”

Below is Sherman’s primary point:

So why might Cleveland still sell? Because not all selling is the same. When it comes to Trevor Bauer, the Indians could try to mimic what the Rays did last July 31 with Chris Archer — trade an established starter for players that not only project to help in the future, but in the present. With Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows from Pittsburgh, the Rays went 37-19 after the deadline, tied for the majors’ best record.

The Rays sent Archer to the Pirates for a player to be named, Glasnow, a pitcher, and Meadows, an outfielder.

While the 30-year-old Archer is 3-6 with a 5.49 ERA in 15 starts for Pittsburgh this season, Meadows (24) is hitting .289 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs and made the American League All-Star team. Glasnow is sidelined because of tightness in his right forearm but he is expected to pitch again this year. Glasnow, 25, was 6-1 with a 1.86 ERA in eight starts.

Cleveland is a season-best 12 games over .500 and has cut the Twins lead in half over the past month. But Bauer will be eligible for arbitration after this season and has made it clear he plans to sign year-to-year contracts.

If Cleveland can get immediate and future help for Bauer, at a cheaper price, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them deal the righthander.