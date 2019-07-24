Zoning out: Plate ump’s missed call on Tyler Duffey pitch leaves Rocco Baldelli fuming

MINNEAPOLIS — Say this for Ramon De Jesus. The plate umpire for the Yankees’ 14-12, 10-inning victory over the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field made a solid 5-hour, 3-minute case for Major League Baseball to switch to an electronic strike zone as soon as possible.

De Jesus’ strike zone — which seemed to be constantly moving — cost Twins reliever Tyler Duffey what looked like a huge strikeout of Yankees first baseman Luke Voit in the eighth inning and got Twins manager Rocco Baldelli tossed from the game shortly thereafter. It was Baldelli’s second ejection of the season. He also was tossed from an April 15 game by umpire Mike Estabrook for arguing a possible hit by pitch.

Baldelli appeared to be far more upset this time. He wasn’t the only one. Hitting coach James Rowson joined his boss in the clubhouse after a questionable strike call on the Twins’ Ehire Adrianza in the ninth.

Ramon De Jesus became first umpire from Dominican Republic to work MLB game in 2016. Still not a full-timer — and for good reason. He needs much more practice on balls & strikes. — Reusse (@Patrick_Reusse) July 24, 2019

The biggest miss was the one on Duffey’s 3-2 pitch to Voit. The Twins led 9-8 at that point, but after Voit walked Didi Gregorius hit a two-run double to right to give the Yankees a lead they wouldn’t hold. That hit came after Duffey was replaced by Ryne Harper.

“The calls really didn’t go our way that inning,” Baldelli said. “And eventually, we ended up not winning the game. We don’t generally make very many excuses for winning and losing. That’s just the way our guys go about their business. I don’t think we complain very much about anything. But it was definitely getting a little bit challenging out there because I think our guys did execute and did their job. And they were not rewarded for it, which was frustrating.”

Asked about Duffey’s pitch, Baldelli said: “It was a strike that was called a ball. … The same message I just gave, I gave the same message to the umpires. Ramon had, in my opinion, a fine day behind the plate. In one of the biggest moments of the game, he called a (strike) a (ball). I have great respect for the crew out there, and they do their jobs. I also thought there was a check swing out there, I’m talking about Duffey’s breaking ball as well.

“There were multiple — there were two times where I thought the inning was over. And I feel pretty confident about what I saw. The inning ended up going on and the Yankees ended up scoring because of it. Our players, that’s what I’m talking about when I say our players earned something, did their part. They did their jobs. So that’s what’s frustrating about the whole thing.”

Twins starter Kyle Gibson, who gave up five runs in five innings was asked about De Jesus’ strike zone. “There was some questionable calls, but I know my limits on what I’m allowed to say,” he said. “I’ll let you guys watch the replay and say what you want to say.”