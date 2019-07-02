Zulgad: Common sense changes would help fix what ails All-Star rosters

How can I put this tactfully?

I’m not offended that the Twins had only two players — shortstop Jorge Polanco and starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi — selected to the American League All-Star team because they are the team I cover on a regular basis. I’ve never been much of a homer (unless it was the North Stars) and there’s no reason to start being one at almost 50 years old.

I am, however, offended as a baseball fan who possess common sense.

What’s bothersome about the Twins having only two players in the July 9 All-Star Game in Cleveland is that it was completely preventable and the fixes wouldn’t have been that difficult. And, remember, before you complain about any other team that got snubbed, the Twins have spent this season playing at an elite level and, thus, deserved to have the players on their roster rewarded more than many other teams. Entering Tuesday, only the Dodgers (.663) and Yankees (.659) had a higher winning percentage than the Twins (.639).

Four Dodgers players will be going to the game and three Yankees will be headed to Cleveland. What’s amazing is that three members (catcher James McCann; first baseman Jose Abreu; and starter Lucas Giolito) of the 39-42 White Sox were picked as All-Stars.

So how do we get this right? Glad you asked.

STOP HAVING EVERY TEAM REPRESENTED

The Major League All-Star Game is the only one worth playing — the NFL, NBA and NHL could get rid of their all-star games and no one would care — but one of its biggest flaws is the mandate that every team be represented.

There was a time this was a fine idea, but that’s when there were fewer teams and fans cared more about if their teams were represented. It’s safe to say that in 2019, if you are a fan of the dreadful Baltimore Orioles, you know don’t give a damn that some guy named John Means is going to represent you in this game.

Boston outfielder Mookie Betts was the AL MVP last season and helped lead his team to the World Series. He’s a star player and fans want to see him. Betts is slashing .261/.381/.453 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs in 82 games; Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario is hitting .282/.312/.529 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs in 75 games and right fielder Max Kepler is hitting .269/.344/.548 with 21 homers and 53 RBIs in 75 games.

But if you’re among those who think that Betts belongs in the All-Star Game than it should come at the expense of a player on a bad team. And I’ve got just the guy to eliminate from the AL team in order to get Betts and Rosario or Kepler on it. Come on down Daniel Vogelbach. The Seattle Mariners slugger is slashing .244/.379/.519 with 20 homers and 48 RBIs in 79 games. His reward? It should be staying at home and leaving the last-place M’s without an All-Star representative.

Want another AL team I can throw off the All-Star island to create more room? Come on down Kansas City Royals and Whit Merrifield. The Kansas City second baseman is slashing .303/.352/.500 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 85 games. That’s a nice season but the Royals are 29-56 and we can find a more deserving player.

As for Means, he has a 7-4 record with a 2.50 ERA in 17 games and 13 starts for the 24-60 Orioles.

We just got rid of Vogelbach, Merrifield and Means from the All-Star team creating room for more deserving players or guys that people actually want to see.

And we’re not done with the fixes.

CHANGE THE VOTING

No, not the fan vote. I’ve never been a huge fan of that but it’s an All-Star Game and making the fans part of the process is fine. What needs to be changed is having players vote.

The reserves and pitchers are selected in a group effort between a player ballot and the Commissioner’s Office. That change was made in 2017 and meant the All-Star managers no long had a say in the selection process. That was a good idea, but involving players is a terrible idea.

Having covered the NFL, and seeing players have a role in the Pro Bowl balloting, I can tell you that the majority of professional athletes care about two things when it comes to their sport. Their team and themselves and maybe not in that order. One thing these players should not be doing is assessing the performances of players that are on other teams.

According to MLB.com, the ballots gathered in all 30 clubhouses before the roster announcements account for 16 players in the NL and 17 in the AL, including five starters and three relievers, as well as one backup for each position (this includes a backup DH in the AL). The Commissioner’s Office then selects eight NL players (four pitchers and four position players) and six AL players (four pitchers and two position players).

So let’s replace the players with a panel of voters who actually are paying attention to all the teams and players. There are 32 rosters spots for each league, including 20 position players and 12 pitchers on each team, and this means outside of the starters our panel would have control of naming the reserves and pitchers. This could be a national media panel or some combination of media and people from the Commissioner’s Office.

Their job would be made easier by the fact they wouldn’t be burdened with having to pick a player from every team. This might not make the AL and NL rosters perfect but it would be a good start to getting things right. This year, that didn’t come close to happening.