Zulgad: Do you really think Joe Buck is rooting against your team?

You would think we’d be over it by now. But clearly that’s not the case, at least for some Minnesota sports fans.

The venom toward Joe Buck, something that many in this state have felt since Jan. 9, 2005, re-emerged Tuesday night during Fox’s telecast of the All-Star Game from Cleveland. Buck had the audacity to mention that Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco was suspended for using performance enhancing drugs at the beginning of the 2018 season (he was). Buck had the gall to come off as a Cleveland Indians supporter during a segment in which Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor was being interviewed while playing.

Enough, already.

This is embarrassing and I don’t mean Buck’s work. It has been 14 years since Buck called Randy Moss’ mooning antics in Green Bay “a disgusting act,” and yet far too many Minnesota sports fans still aren’t over it. Remember Buck’s great call of the “Minneapolis Miracle” touchdown on the last play of the Vikings-Saints playoff game a few years back? The hope was that Buck’s description of that magical moment showed that he was not anti-Vikings, or anti-Twins, or anti-Minnesota anything. Buck is a very good national broadcaster who has been doing this a long time.

Are we really that insecure that we believe Joe Buck hates our teams? In 1991, many Twins fans were convinced Joe’s father, Jack, was pulling for the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. That, of course, wasn’t the case.

Joe Buck isn’t paid to be a fan of any team and he did nothing wrong on Tuesday — in fact, he was outstanding considering all of the things Fox executives had him juggle — and at some point we need to get over this.

The man is simply doing his job — and that job description does not include being a fan of Minnesota teams.

WHILE I’M AT IT

If Tyus Jones had been from Illinois instead of Minnesota would anyone have been upset that the Timberwolves allowed the point guard to leave for a three-year, $28 million deal in Memphis?

Again, and maybe Twitter is the wrong place to go to see reaction to things like this, it seemed as if there was an abundance of angst late Tuesday night when the Wolves issued a statement from president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas that Jones would not be kept by his hometown team.

Clearly Rosas was on board with keeping Ryan Saunders as the Wolves coach, probably in large part because that’s what Karl-Anthony Towns wanted, but anyone who thinks Rosas is not going to make many changes (some of them unpopular) in the coming years at Target Center has another thing coming.

Rosas wasn’t hired to care about which players are from Minnesota. Jones saw an opportunity and he took it. Rosas saw an opportunity to clear salary-cap space and he took it. Both did the right thing.

Just like was the case with Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine, we need to give Rosas more than a few months to decide whether he’s doing the wrong thing when it comes to the draft or players moves.

If Rosas can move Andrew Wiggins contact, I’m willing to bet all will be forgiven.