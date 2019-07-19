Zulgad: Eddie Rosario restores Twins’ mojo with one swing of the bat

MINNEAPOLIS — Officially, the Minnesota Twins announced that Eddie Rosario’s pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning on Thursday night at Target Field was measured at 414 feet. Unofficially, the third career pinch-hit homer of Rosario’s career provided an immeasurable amount of relief to a first-place team that seemed to be getting tighter by the day.

It’s not often that you can say a win on July 18 in a team’s 95th game of the season was absolutely key, but it sure felt as if the Twins’ come-from-behind 6-3 victory over the Oakland A’s was the type of win you will reflect on as being one of the defining moments in a season.

The A’s entered as one of the hottest teams in the big leagues, having won six in a row, and the Twins entered on their first three-game losing streak of the season. This included back-to-back losses to the dysfunctional Mets at Target Field, the second one being a 14-4 embarrassment on Wednesday afternoon.

The Twins weren’t fielding well, having committed two more errors early against the A’s; were making mistakes on the bases; and had been outscored 21-9 in losing three in a row. The Cleveland Indians were in the process of beating the Detroit Tigers and threatening to pull within three games of the Twins in the AL Central. The A’s were leading 3-1 entering the seventh and, unlike earlier in the season, there was no feeling from the 28,432 in attendance that the Twins would rally to win.

Enter Rosario.

Whether it was a coincidence, Rosario did not start on Thursday after dropping a two-out fly ball on the warning track the day before in the Mets’ six-run eighth inning. But when A’s manager Bob Melvin removed righthanded starter Mike Fiers for righty reliever Yusmeiro Petit with one out and runners on first and second, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli countered by having Rosario pinch hit for Jake Cave.

Petit’s first pitch was a 90-mile-per-hour fastball that arrived around Rosario’s knees. It didn’t stand a chance of settling into catcher Josh Phegley’s mitt. Rosario took out his frustration from his misplay Wednesday — not to mention the recent frustration felt by his teammates — and launched the ball deep to right field for the Twins’ first pinch-hit homer of the season.

Rosario skipped toward first base, screaming toward the home dugout as he veered in that direction. Kyle Gibson, who started for the Twins, said he and many of his teammates had gotten on the top step of the dugout as Rosario got set in the batter’s box, anticipating what might happen. Even the most even-keel of them all, manager Rocco Baldelli, said he and his coaching staff briefly enjoyed the moment after Rosario made contact, before going back to their conversation about getting closer Taylor Rogers in the game.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Baldelli said. “There aren’t many moments like that, even over the course of the season. There are big hits. There are big moments. There are guys that drive in runs. There are guys that get big outs. Some of them are huge. But single-handedly coming into the game, pinch hitting late in the game against a good team and a good reliever in a big spot with people on base and giving your team the lead with one swing. Those are just enormous moments for the game today but also big picture, too. That will probably be one of the more memorable moments that we have at least to this point in the year, and we have some big moments to compare it to.”

For the almost-always understated Baldelli, the above comment speaks volumes about the magnitude of Rosario’s home run and Thursday’s win. Rosario heard some boos on Wednesday after his miscue, but this time he was called out of the dugout for a curtain call and also was serenaded with chants of “Eddie, Eddie,” as he entered the game to play left field in the eighth inning.

Rosario had seen some of his teammates hanging their heads before he hit his 21st homer of the season and he said he yelled into the dugout because he knew he had just provided the best kind of pick-me-up. “I was just looking to give motivation to my teammates, trying to pump my teammates,” he said.”We weren’t hitting well this game. We were behind. I was just trying to keep everybody upbeat and together through the difficult times of the game. That’s what I was yelling at them.”

Gibson, who had been allowed to pitch into the seventh inning by Baldelli, got his ninth victory of the season and first since June 25, thanks to Rosario’s heroics.

“I think it’s just Eddie being Eddie,” Gibson said. “He finds a way to make good plays and, yeah, he takes risks sometimes on the bases and takes big swings every now and then but it pays off way more than it doesn’t. To see him come up in that big of situation and have fun like that, it was a big lift for our team. It’s a game where sometimes you can feel if your offense stays stagnant you can kind of get down on yourselves. We know we have a good team, we know we can score runs in bunches, and to come back in the first game of a series against a really good team and take a game that we really were out of for most of the game was really impressive. It can really give us a lift, I think.”

The observation was made by more than one person that Rosario’s homer seemed to flip a switch on a Twins team that seemed lethargic of late. The Twins lead over Cleveland remained at four and, for at least one night, Minnesota’s mojo seemed to be back.

“It sounds cliché but a lot of those things are true,” Gibson said. “It can give a team confidence, it can kind of re-boot you a little bit and we were doing that a lot early on in the year. It seemed like every situation we needed a hit we were getting one. Recently, the last three or four weeks, it really hadn’t been that way. To get that hit, it really had kind of the vintage feel of early on in the season, where we’re not going to lose this game. We knew that we had a chance to win it the whole time and it’s a big swing like that from Eddie that makes us believe it.”