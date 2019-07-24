Zulgad: Instant classic: Epic Twins-Yankees game should be appetizer for the fall

MINNEAPOLIS — If there is any justice, the baseball gods will reward us with a Twins-Yankees playoff series this October. It’s what we deserve, it’s what we need and while I’m not sure Twins fans could live through it, I’m almost certain they can’t live without it.

That conclusion was drawn over the past two days at Target Field, watching these two American League heavyweights throw haymaker after haymaker. The appetizer was an entertaining four-game series over the weekend between the Twins and A’s that ended with each team winning two games. It continued with the Twins’ 8-6 victory on Monday over the Yankees in a game that had a little bit of everything.

The main event — at least I think it was — came Tuesday before a crowd of 32,470 that stayed late into the night because, for most, leaving was not an option. Standing, screaming, marveling at the lead changes and plate umpire Ramon De Jesus’ sorry excuse for a strike zone … those were the only options and we’re talking about for the first nine innings after which the score was tied 12-12 and 4 hours, 29 minutes had passed.

The Yankees ended up with a 14-12 victory in 10 innings, but didn’t lock up the win until Max Kepler’s two-out smash to the gap in left-center with the bases loaded was caught by a diving Aaron Hicks on a spectacular play that ended the emotionally draining 5-hour, 3-minute game at 12:14 a.m.

“If that’s not the game of the year so far, I don’t know what would be,” said Kyle Gibson, who gave up five runs in five innings after starting for the Twins. “Two really, really good teams, two really, really good offenses and two teams that never think they’re out of the game. … That’s what playoff baseball looks like. Two teams not giving up. Hopefully, the fans enjoyed it and hopefully they realize we’re never out of a game.”

Neither are the Yankees.

The Twins held a 9-5 lead entering the eighth — having gotten back-to-back homers from Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz in the third (the second time in two days they’d gone back-to-back) and a three run shot from Miguel Sano in the fourth — but the bullpen couldn’t hold it. It’s no secret the Twins’ bullpen needs to be bolstered with the July 31 trade deadline approaching and Blake Parker provided the latest reminder, giving up four runs in one-third of an inning as the Yankees scored five in the eighth to take the lead.

Tyler Duffey replaced Parker and appeared to have thrown strike three on a 3-2 slider to Luke Voit but De Jesus called it ball four and the next hitter, Didi Gregorius, doubled to knock in two runs and put the Yankees up by one. That led to manager Rocco Baldelli eventually being ejected by De Jesus for arguing well after the fact but the Twins weren’t about to go away.

Sano’s second home run of the night — deep into the bullpen area — off Yankees reliever Zack Britton came with a runner on base and restored Minnesota’s lead. The Twins’ punch was impressive, the Yankees quickly countered in the top of the ninth with Hicks, the former Twin, hammering a two-run homer off the Twins’ top reliever, Taylor Rogers. That gave the Yankees a 12-11 lead.

So what did the Twins do? Simple, they showed patience as Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman rivaled De Jesus for cluelessness when it came to location of the strike zone. Ehire Adrianza walked to open the ninth — but not before hitting coach James Rowson was tossed by De Jesus for protesting another questionable strike call by the plate umpire — and Mitch Garver and Max Kepler followed with walks to load the bases. Polanco’s line drive to left field scored Adrianza on a sacrifice fly to tie it again.

So what did the Yankees do? They got a one out single from Gregorius (5-for-5 with seven RBIs) off Kohl Stewart, another single from Gary Sanchez and finally an RBI single from Gleyber Torres. Sanchez then scored on a wild pitch to give the Yankees a 14-12 lead.

So what did the Twins do? Darn, near came back and won, forcing the Yankees to remove reliever Adam Ottavino for Chad Green. Kepler’s drive looked like it would give the Twins the victory until Hicks made his incredible catch.

The loss might have been disappointing for the Twins and their fans — actually, there is no might about it, it was disappointing — but it also served as a potential preview of what we all want to see. A heart-stopping, seven-game series between two powerful teams that have no fear and will provide classic moments late into the night until one team has won four times.

“We’ve played our fair share of these types of games this year, and this one might take the cake as far as how much happened during the game and the emotion that you play these games with,” Baldelli said. “I think we’ve played a handful of games that are clearly almost playoff-type intensity games. They do take a lot out of you but they also build character at the same time.”

We can do without De Jesus’ incompetence — the man should never work another game behind the plate — and we can do with improvement from both bullpens. Rookie righthander Cody Stashak gave up four hits and struck out three in two innings in his big-league debut after Gibson departed but Parker’s failure can’t be overlooked because that type of performance can end a team’s season.

Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey needs to address this issue and do it soon. Failing to do so would be baseball malpractice for a team that deserves every chance to play deep into the fall. You can be sure the Yankees will add some much-needed pitching help in the coming days.

If everyone does their job, there is a good chance the Twins and Yankees will see each other again in a much bigger ring and, for that, we should all be salivating.