Zulgad: Risky business: Twins allow long-term plan to get in way of short-term success

The Twins spent the four days leading up to the Major League trade deadline improving their team. Chief baseball officer Derek Falvey obtained righthander Sergio Romo from Miami on Saturday for a prospect and then, minutes after the 3 p.m. deadline on Wednesday, it was announced the Twins had acquired Sam Dyson from the Giants for three prospects.

The Twins’ bullpen was in need of help and Falvey found it after designating for assignment three relievers in the span of a few days in July. Dyson had served as the Giants’ righthanded set-up man this season and had two saves and a 2.47 ERA. That gives lefty Taylor Rogers some assistance at the back of the Twins’ bullpen.

Despite these moves, there was the overwhelming feeling that Falvey and his right-hand man, general manager Thad Levine, had missed an opportunity. The Twins entered Wednesday in first place in the AL Central thanks in large part to an offense that is on pace to establish the Major League record for home runs. The Twins have spent much of the spring and summer beating up on numerous teams that are inferior and occasionally getting a test that exposes their weaknesses.

Those weaknesses included the bullpen — that’s why Adalberto Mejia, Matt Magill and Mike Morin were jettisoned — and the starting rotation. The Twins have a potential big-league ace in Jose Berrios, but beyond that the majority of their starters are on the roller-coaster plan of being very good some nights, extremely mediocre on others and occasionally awful.

Falvey and Levine likely knew this before the Twins’ recent three-game series against the New York Yankees at Target Field. That series provided an exact guide for what the Twins needed to do if they were serious about making a run to the World Series — a thought that shouldn’t have seemed outlandish with how these Twins hit the ball and things set up in the AL this season.

The Twins scored 27 runs in the series but lost two of the three games because the Yankees scored 30. The bullpen had its struggles but so did the starters. Martin Perez, Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi pitched 4, 5 and 4 innings, respectively, and had a combined 13.15 ERA. It was a pitching cry for help that one thought Falvey could not ignore.

The Twins were in desperate need of a top-line starting pitcher to either slot in just above Berrios or right below him in the rotation. Falvey and Levine made plenty of calls to address this but nothing happened. Toronto shipped starter Marcus Stroman to the Mets for two pitching prospects who were ranked Nos. 6-7 in New York’s system. The trade was made Sunday and left many wondering why the Blue Jays didn’t keep shopping Stroman and why they didn’t try to get more.

It turns out that was probably the Twins’ best opportunity to get a starter. Cleveland traded Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati on Tuesday in a three-team trade that also involved San Diego. Two pitchers who were thougth to be on the move, the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard and the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner, were held onto by delusional teams that put making a run at the second wild card in the National League ahead of stockpiling young talent.

But there was one more trade Wednesday that came as a shocker and demonstrated what some teams are willing to do to win a championship. Around the same time news broke that the Twins had acquired Dyson, the story broke that the Houston Astros had sent four prospects, including three of their top five, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for starter Zack Greinke. That gives the Astros a top three of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Greinke and a huge advantage going into any playoff series. The Twins, meanwhile, will have Berrios and many question marks.

After seeing the Greinke trade, it was fair to wonder what the Twins had offered the Blue Jays for Stroman. Could they have gotten him for two of their top 10 prospects and another from the top 20? Were they aggressive enough in making their interest known and their willingness to pay a steep price. Honestly, who knows if the AL will be this bad in 2022, or if the Twins lineup will be this good. Stroman was exactly the type of pitcher the Twins coveted, including the fact he is under team control through 2020.

A trade like this would have sent an important message to the Twins’ fan base, and more importantly to the players, that there was a belief this team had what it took to win the World Series. No one would have complained if the Twins had ended Wednesday having acquired Stroman, Dyson and Romo.

Instead, it was Houston that pounced on an opportunity as it attempts to win its second World Series since 2017. Greinke’s no-trade list included the Twins and there’s no guarantee the 35-year-old righthander would have agreed to come to Minnesota. He has two years remaining on his contract at $32 million per season, although money did change hands between the Astros and Diamondbacks.

But if the Twins couldn’t get Greinke, they certainly could have landed Stroman or made the Giants an offer for Bumgarner that they couldn’t have refused. Instead, they improved the bullpen by trading a guy MLB Pipeline had ranked as their 30th best prospect (Lewin Diaz) to Miami, and then dealt three prospects (outfielder Jaylin Davis and pitchers Prelander Berroa,and Kai-Wei Teng) to San Francisco. None of the three were listed in the Twins’ top 20 by Fangraphs.

The Twins’ brass is likely very pleased that they did not touch their list of top prospects in trying to improve the current roster. Considering how much potential this team seems to have, and what a team like Houston was willing to do in the name of trying to win a World Series, one has to wonder if they still will be pleased come October.