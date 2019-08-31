268 and counting: Mitch Garver’s home run gives Twins’ single-season record

Mitch Garver will be an answer to a Twins and big-league trivia question potentially for years to come. Or maybe just one year.

The catcher’s ninth-inning home run on Saturday in Detroit was his second of the night and the Twins’ sixth of game, giving Minnesota the Major League record of 268 homers in a season. That broke the mark established by the New York Yankees set last season.

Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also homered in the Twins’ 10-7 loss to the Tigers. Polanco’s homer gave the Twins eight players with 20 or more homers, the first time in big-league history that has happened.