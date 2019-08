The Minnesota Twins are adding a potentially significant weapon to the bullpen this weekend.

According to the Star Tribune, top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol will officially join the big league club in Detroit this weekend as a September call-up.

Graterol, 21, throws a fastball that frequently clocks 100 mph, and he has mostly dominated minor league hitters this season to the tune of a 1.92 ERA and 9 K/9 across Double-A, Triple-A and a rookie league rehab stint.