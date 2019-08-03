Could Brusdar Graterol be an impact arm for the Twins in September?

The trade deadline has come and gone, with the Twins acquiring Sergio Romo and Sam Dyson to supplement their bullpen.

Romo and Dyson are both quality relievers that will help the ‘pen, which has struggled at times to produce reliable options beyond Taylor Rogers. Dyson, despite his uninspiring first two appearances, should eventually slot in as the second or third best reliever in the ‘pen, along with Sergio Romo. Romo has the experience and moxie to perform in big moments, and has been a joy to watch in his first few appearances.

Still, it’s tough to feel like the Twins improved their chances to win a World Series at the deadline. Marcus Stroman was there for the taking, and the Twins blew a great opportunity to land a borderline ace who’d probably start the second game of a division series. They also didn’t get it done with Robbie Ray, Mike Minor, and a host of other pitchers.

The window might never be more open than it is right now. They have the fourth best record, and run differential, in baseball, and compete in a weak division with just one pursuer. The offense is historically good, and they have a very strong farm system they could’ve used to make impact trades. In my view, everything was in place to make this an all-in year. They chose to take a conservative approach, and we’ll see if that strategy pans out.

Although acquiring players via trades is no longer an option (there’s still an outside chance they could get someone who’s been DFA’d in August), the Twins can still add to their pitching staff with prospects from their minor league ranks. If they’re willing to be aggressive in promoting prospects to the majors late in the season, Jhoan Duran, Jorge Alcala, Randy Dobnak, and Edwar Colina are all possibilities. The most intriguing name, though, is Brusdar Graterol.

Graterol, who’s the Twins’ top pitching prospect and a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball, was having a phenomenal year with Double-A Pensacola before a shoulder issue sidelined him in May. In nine Double-A starts (47.2 IP), Graterol has a 1.89 ERA, 8.7 K/9, 3.6 BB/9, and 1.049 WHIP in his age 20 season. To put up those numbers at a high level at his age is very impressive. So, too, is his 100 MPH fastball.

After spending more than two months on the IL, Graterol returned on July 29, pitching for the GCL Twins. In two appearances, he’s pitched 3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, and was reportedly clocked as high as 101 MPH with his fastball. It’s likely Graterol will soon be transferred to High-A Fort Myers to continue building his arm strength back up, before eventually returning to Double-A Chattanooga later this month.

If Graterol gets through his rehab without issue and is pitching well at the end of August, it would make a lot of sense to add him to the Major League roster as a September call-up. Although the Twins see him as a starter long-term, it would probably be most prudent to bring him up as a one-inning reliever, where he can unleash his triple-digit fastball without having to pace himself for six or seven innings or add a lot of late-season mileage to his arm.

It’s hard to predict how a player as young as Graterol, with no big league experience, would react to pitching in an unfamiliar role out of the ‘pen in the pressure of a playoff race. Maybe the stage would be too big, and the Twins would opt to use him only in low-leverage situations.

It’s not inconceivable, though, that a player of his ability could thrive in his first stint in the majors. We’ve seen young, talented pitchers come up late in the season to contribute to contending teams, with the best example being Francisco Rodriguez.

As a 20-year old in 2002, Rodriguez pitched a total of 5.2 innings in the big leagues with the Angels before being thrust into a late-innings role in the playoffs. In 18.2 playoff innings, Rodriguez had a 1.93 ERA and 28 strikeouts, playing a key role in their run to the title. To expect Graterol to make that type of impact is unfair, but it’s not unfair to think he could be a significant piece to add to the bullpen equation.

The Twins may have something similar in mind with Jorge Alcala. Alcala, who also has a 100 MPH fastball but has struggled in Double-A as a starter, was recently converted to a reliever in Pensacola. Perhaps the Twins feel this is simply the best path for him long-term, but they also may be grooming him to be a bullpen addition in September. Fernando Romero, a forgotten man this season, has pitched better out of Rochester’s bullpen since coming off the IL in mid-July. He, too, could be added in September.

Over the next month, it will be interesting to track how the Twins use Graterol in the minors. Will he eventually go back to starting, or will he stick with one and two inning appearances? The latter would strongly suggest the Twins see him as a relief candidate in September.

Minnesota’s conservative approach at the trade deadline left many fans wondering whether the Twins have enough arms to secure the Central division and make a run in October. Graterol represents an opportunity to add an elite arm late in the season that could further upgrade the bullpen. If he’s healthy at the end of August, it will be up to the Twins’ brass to decide if they’re willing to change course and be aggressive in adding to a team that has most of the pieces in place to make a legitimate run at the World Series.